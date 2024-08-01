B.C. port union plans to hold strike vote while heading to court over CIRB decision

A union representing foremen at British Columbia's ports says it is being forced to take an industry-wide strike vote after one employer refused to bargain about automation issues directly and it also wants the courts to weigh in.

A statement from Frank Morena, the local 514 president for the International Longshore and Warehouse Union, says they repeatedly tried to negotiate with DP World Canada about automation, but the company refuses and instead hopes for government intervention on its behalf.

The statement says the union is going to court seeking a judicial review of the recent Canada Industrial Relations Board decision that determined the union can't bargain with DP World alone, saying it doesn't believe the board is correctly interpreting the law.

The statement says the union has "no interest in an industry-wide dispute as a result of just one employer that won't bargain" on an issue critical to its members.

The B.C. Maritime Employers Association says in a statement that it's disappointed with the union's latest position.

It says despite the uncertainty the association is committed to reaching an agreement with the 730 forepersons, while also ensuring West Coast ports remain reliable, competitive and affordable.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2024.