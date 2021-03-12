VANCOUVER -- The Independent Investigations Office is looking into whether police actions led to a man’s injuries following an incident in Chilliwack Thursday.

According to the RCMP, officers from the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment were called to a cemetery near Wellington Avenue and Ashwell Road just after 9 a.m. on March 11 for reports of a found firearm.

When authorities arrived, they say a man allegedly pointed the gun at a police officer and threatened to shoot her before fleeing on foot into a nearby home on Landing Drive.

Officers arrested a suspect as he exited the building with the help of a police dog and the Emergency Response Team.

Police say he was then taken by ambulance to hospital with what were later found to be serious injuries.

The threats and weapon allegations remain under investigation, according to Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet of the B.C. RCMP.

In a written statement, she says investigators will pass the results of the investigation on to the B.C. Prosecution Service for an assessment of possible charges.

RCMP say they won't be releasing any more information about the incident while it is in the hands of the IIO.