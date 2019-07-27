

CTV News Vancouver





British Columbia's police watchdog is investigating after an incident in which Vancouver police officers used a taser and a bean-bag shotgun on a suspect in East Vancouver.

The incident happened near Kingsway and Victoria Drive around 4 p.m. on Thursday. Officers responded to calls that described a man "behaving erratically" and "waving what appeared to be a knife."

The VPD said the suspect was threatening to stab and kill police.

After police used non-lethal weapons on the man during the arrest, he was taken to hospital.

Additional examination of the man at the hospital "discovered a serious medical condition," police said.

The Independent Investigations Office -- which is tasked with looking into deaths and injuries resulting from situations involving police officers in B.C. -- is now investigating the arrest.

In a release, the IIO said the man's injuries did not initially appear to meet the office's mandate. On Friday, however, Vancouver police advised the IIO that the man's health had deteriorated while he was in hospital.

"The IIO is now investigating the circumstances of the original police interaction and whether there was a connection with the male’s decline in health," the office said.