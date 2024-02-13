VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • B.C. police watchdog investigating after man seriously injured in dirt bike crash

    Investigators from B.C.'s Independent Investigations Office are seen in this file photo from the IIO. Investigators from B.C.'s Independent Investigations Office are seen in this file photo from the IIO.
    Share

    British Columbia's police oversight agency is investigating after a man sustained serious injuries in a dirt bike crash on Vancouver Island over the weekend.

    The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. says it was notified about a Campbell River RCMP response to a report of an armed man early Sunday morning.

    Mounties said they were called to a home on Reef Crescent near Erickson Road around 1:05 a.m., after an armed man was reportedly standing in the driveway of the residence.

    Forty-five minutes later, police said the man left the home on a dirt bike, turning east on Erickson Road. The bike crashed and the man sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the IIO.

    "The IIO was notified of the incident shortly after it occurred, and initial investigative steps will seek to confirm what happened leading up to and during the incident, and what role, if any, police actions or inaction may have played in the man's injury," the agency said in a statement.

    The IIO is an independent police oversight agency that investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death in B.C., whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

    Anyone with information or video related to the incident is asked to contact the IIO at 1-855-446-8477 or through the iiobc.ca website.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH

    WATCH Have a cough that won't go away? This could be why

    Amid a tough respiratory virus season, many Canadians have developed a lingering cough that they can't seem to shake. One infectious disease specialists explains what's behind the post-viral symptom.

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: ArriveCan debacle may be even worse than we know from auditor's report

    It's been 22 years since a former auditor general blasted the Chretien government after it 'broke just about every rule in the book' in handing out private sector contracts in the sponsorship scandal. In his column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says the book has been broken anew with everything that went on behind the scenes of the 'dreaded' ArriveCan app.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News