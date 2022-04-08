B.C. police watchdog called to Surrey incident

The office tasked with investigating deaths and serious injuries that occur during police incidents in B.C. has been called to Surrey.

People wearing jackets bearing the logo of the Independent Investigations Office could be seen at the intersection of 108 Avenue and 132A Street Friday, as police and firefighters blocked the avenue in both directions.

Officers wearing the military-style uniforms of the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team could also be seen at the scene.

CTV News has reached out to both the IIO and Surrey RCMP for more information about what happened. This story will be updated as responses are received.

The IIO is responsible for investigating all incidents involving police officers in B.C. that result in death or serious injury to a member of the public, regardless of whether there is an allegation of wrongdoing on the part of police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates