B.C. police officer dead, another injured after being struck by avalanche

Two police officers were caught up in an avalanche while skiing in B.C.'s West Kootenays on Monday, leaving one of them dead and the other critically injured.

On Tuesday, the Nelson Police Department identified the deceased as Robert Tittemore, a 43-year-old constable who left behind a wife and two sons.

Chief Donovan Fisher issued a statement offering condolences to Tittemore's loved ones, and describing the "profound effect" his death has had on the department and community at large.

"Nelson is one of the smallest municipal police forces in Canada, and we are like one big family," Fisher said.

Police said Tittemore had been working in Nelson for four years, and previously spent 11 years with the Calgary Police Service.

Authorities identified the other officer as Const. Mathieu Nolet.

The two men were skiing near Groat Range Provincial Park when the avalanche struck early Monday afternoon.

Authorities said the off-duty officers appear to have entered the area on snowmobiles before hiking with their skis to a bowl in the alpine.

After the avalanche, bystanders were able to find and rescue one Nolet, who was airlifted to hospital in critical condition.

Tittemore was located later and could not be saved, authorities said.

The tragedy prompted a wave of condolences from across Canada, including from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whose youngest brother Michael died in a B.C. avalanche at the age of 23.

"I’m incredibly saddened to hear about the death of a police officer near Kaslo," Trudeau wrote on Twitter. "To their family and friends, Canadians are with you. And to the officer who was injured, we’re wishing you a fast and full recovery."

My thoughts are with the community of Nelson where an officer was tragically killed by an avalanche.



Sending my deepest condolences to their friends and family.



To the other officer who was injured during the accident — I'm sending you my best wishes for a quick recovery. — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) January 10, 2023

B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth described the death as a "tremendous loss" for the community of Nelson, and thanked everyone involved in the rescue.

There was also an outpouring of grief and support from the policing community in the Lower Mainland.

Chief Const. Adam Palmer of the Vancouver Police Department said "any assistance" needed by the Nelson Police Department in the aftermath of the tragedy would be provided.

Monday's avalanche highlights the dangerous conditions on the province's mountains, where forecasters warn last year's drought and record-breaking cold temperatures have made for an unusually weak snowpack.

Avalanche Canada has cautioned B.C. could be facing one of the most dangerous avalanche seasons in decades.