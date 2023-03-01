B.C. pledges $150M for upgraded 911 service with texting option

The B.C. government has pledged $150 million to upgrade the province's aging 911 system with new technology that will allow people to report emergencies by text message.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said the investment will help municipalities, which are responsible for providing local 911 services, transition to the Next Generation 911 system that has been federally mandated for use across Canada by March 2025.

"When people are faced with a life-threatening emergency situation – when they or their loved ones are frightened and hurting – they count on an accessible, reliable 911 system that connects them to the help that they urgently need," Farnworth said at a news conference Wednesday.

"That’s why we're taking action to help keep people safe and improve emergency response."

Beyond offering the option of communicating by text, Next Generation 911 allows people to send multimedia files and use their devices to share their location. It also allows victims of domestic violence to communicate confidentially.

"This is about making it easier and much more efficient for people to contact 911 using the technology they use today," Farnworth said.

The majority of the provincial funding will be provided to E-Comm, B.C.'s biggest 911 services provider, for technological upgrades, while $60 million will be provided to the Union of B.C. Municipalities to help with staffing, training and other costs.

