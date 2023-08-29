B.C. players help Canada win group at FIBA World Cup

Former South Kamloops Secondary star Kelly Olynyk put up 15 points, six rebounds and four assists in Canada's 101-75 victory Tuesday over Latvia in the FIBA World Cup.

With the win, Canada finishes atop the Group H standings with a perfect 3-0 record.

Philip Scrubb, another former B.C. high school basketball star, finished with six points and three assists, including a couple of timely three-pointers to help Canada pull away in the second half.

Similar to Canada's opening match against France, the team started slow, with Latvia leading for much of the first half until RJ Barrett's buzzer-beating layup to end the second quarter gave Canada its first lead of the game.

In the third quarter, Canada's leading scorer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander once again took over, finishing with 27 points, six rebounds and six assists as Canada outscored Latvia by 25 points in the second half.

The next round for Canada includes a match-up against perennial powerhouse Spain.

This tournament marks the first time since 1998 that Canada has advanced to the second round.

Canada's impressive +111 point differential could also be a factor down the line if a tie-break occurs between teams qualifying for the Olympics.

For example, if the Dominican Republic and Canada were both to lose in their respective groups in the second round, the point differential would come into play for their overall seeding.

In order to qualify for the Olympics via this tournament, Canada needs to finish in the top two for teams from the FIBA Americas Region. Those teams include the Dominican Republic, USA, Brazil and Puerto Rico.

Canada's next game takes place Friday with their opponent to be determined.