

The Canadian Press





The Province of B.C. has played a key role in creating the Vimy Foundation Centennial Park in Vimy, France, and the park -- described as a modern, living memorial -- is set to open Friday, two days before the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

The new park is next to the Vimy memorial in northwestern France, where nearly 3,600 Canadian soldiers died in April 1917 in a battle considered a turning point in Canada's shift to a nation independent of Great Britain.

Highlights of the park include paths of remembrance and repatriated oak trees grown from seeds taken by a Canadian soldier from the battlefield more than 100 years ago.

B.C. is the lead sponsor of the project and Premier John Horgan says the province's support is a "significant way that we can honour the brave Canadians who fought so hard ... a century ago in order to preserve our rights and freedoms."