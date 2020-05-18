VANCOUVER -- B.C. pilots took part in a memorial flyover after a fatal Snowbirds crash in Kamloops Sunday.

Members of the B.C. General Aviation Association flew over the Lower Mainland Monday starting around 6:30 p.m., from Abbotsford.

"Let's pick up where the Snowbirds left off in honour of Captain Jenn Casey in their mission to fly over Canada to lift the spirits of Canadians," the association wrote on its web page.

Casey was killed when a Canadian Forces Snowbirds plane went down Sunday over Kamloops, crashing into a residential neighbourhood. The Snowbirds had been on a cross-country tour called Operation Inspiration to raise morale during the coronavirus crisis.

Capt. Richard McDougall, the pilot of the plane, survived the crash with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

The flyover route went over Abbotsford, Langley, White Rock, Surrey, Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, Coquitlam, Port Moody, Burnaby, North Shore, Jericho Beach, downtown Vancouver, and Burnaby.

The association warned participating pilots that there would be no formation flying during the memorial flyover, and planes needed to remain half a mile apart.