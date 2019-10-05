

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





Parents rallied in 21 communities across B.C. Saturday to draw attention to an issue they want to see discussed on the campaign trail during this federal election: child care.

Dozens of people gathered for the Vancouver rally at Roundhouse Community Arts and Recreation Centre in Yaletown.

Sharon Gregson, spokesperson for the Coalition of Child Care Advocates of B.C., told CTV News Vancouver the rallies aimed to convince federal parties to -- at minimum -- maintain current levels of federal funding for the B.C.'s current $10 per day child care pilot program.

"We're really glad to say that three of the four major political parties have stepped up and made additional commitments beyond that $50 million," Gregson said. "We want child care to be visible and for whoever is elected on Oct. 21 to know we'll be holding them accountable for their child care promises."

Kate Spence attended the rally with her daughter, but she said even non-parents should be in favour of subsidized child care.

"Even if you're not a parent, your life will be affected by this," Spence said. "This is keeping people out of the workforce on all levels -- hospitality, tourism, you know, I know an anesthesiologist who's struggling to find care right now."

With additional investment from the federal government, programs like B.C.'s could be introduced and expanded across the country, Gregson said.

"We know there are tens of thousands of families across B.C. now that are benefiting from lower fees because of investments the provincial government is making, and if the federal government steps up, we know that that $10-a-day reality will be more widespread."