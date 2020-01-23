VANCOUVER -- Three Americans have died after a B.C.-owned water bomber crashed in Australia while being used to put out fires.

The aerial water tanker – a C-130 Hercules – was being leased to the Australian government by Coulson Aviation, which is based in Port Alberni, B.C.

The plane crashed Thursday after leaving the community of Richmond, Australia, but few other details have been released.

"The only thing I have from the field reports are that the plane came down, it's crashed and there was a large fireball associated with that crash," Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons told The Associated Press.

The company's president, Britton Coulson, told CTV News Vancouver Island earlier this month that Coulson had "pretty much all" of its aircraft in Australia as part of the firefighting effort, including two C-130s.

As a precautionary measure, Coulson has grounded other firefighting aircraft while an investigation is pending.

With files from CTV News Vancouver Island and The Associated Press