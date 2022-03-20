B.C. organizers demand clear plan as hundreds of Ukrainians could arrive within days
Prominent members of British Columbia’s Ukrainian community are demanding a clear plan from the provincial government as they expect a planeload of displaced families to arrive in the province as early as this week.
The urgency comes as the minister responsible insists government-wide work is underway, but detailed planning is difficult without more information from the federal government, which is responsible for approving the special visas required.
Pastor Mykhailo Ozorovych was expecting a list of supports and a plan from the province on Thursday, since the federal government was announcing new visa details, but he says provincial responsibilities like health care, child care and mental health supports are still up in the air.
"There is somebody willing to help us bring a planeload of people – 300 to 400 people – here to British Columbia and are we ready and willing to work with them? And I said, ‘Yes, I don't know how, but yes, let's help them,’" said the priest at the Holy Eucharist Ukrainian Canadian Cathedral in New Westminster.
"I'm just asking for actual steps to be put in place,” he said, acknowledging he doesn’t know the inner workings of government, but sees the need for clear planning and communication.
“Some of it needs to be done today and tomorrow and some of it should've been done yesterday."
A NEW MINISTER RESPONSIBLE REVEALS DETAILS OF PLANS UNDERWAY
Until now, the public safety minister has been fielding questions on the province’s role and insisting the onus is on the federal government, but Municipal Services Minister Nathan Cullen is now the face of B.C.’s response. He gave an in-depth interview on the topic to CTV News on Sunday.
“We don't know the number of people who are boarding the planes till basically they're boarding the planes – or where they're going: Do they land in Toronto? Do they land in Montreal? Are they coming to B.C.?" said Cullen, insisting the government needs more information to handle newcomers, whenever they may arrive.
“More than just open the gate, the federal government needs to sit with us to make sure these folks are going to be supported and successful. Because the last thing we want is to flee that kind of disturbance and violence and then come to a country that's not ready."
Cullen expects the government will announce a dedicated services line within days, which would compile donations and supports provided by British Columbians and make them available based on where incoming families will settle.
“We know we have to have a cross-ministerial approach. It has to be health care, it has to be mental health, it has to be education, transport, housing, all the different things that we know people are very likely to need," said Cullen, echoing the priorities voiced by Ozorovych.
“The speed with which this is happening and all of these unknowns – just the basic unknowns: How many of them and who are they? It's hard to build a program not knowing that," said Cullen.
NOT TECHNICALLY REFUGEES
Unlike Afghan or Syrian refugees, Ukrainians fleeing the war in their homeland are able to apply to enter Canada under special visas that will allow them to live and work in the country for up to three years. A path to citizenship is also available for those who don’t wish to return home, but government representatives have repeated the belief that most will want to return to Ukraine when they can.
As such, the Ukrainian Canadian Congress has been categorizing applications to host or support Ukrainian families according to the duration of available accommodations.
“We’ve divided our program into two periods: up to three months and more than three months,” said Iyrna Shyroka, the president of the Vancouver chapter of the organization.
"We have over 300 families willing to help. Every day we receive hundreds and hundreds of forms, but we have to filter them."
She said they’ve also been receiving job offers, which makes the need for child care for moms traveling with children a necessity. In the early days of the Russian invasion, Ukraine banned men of fighting age from leaving the country.
On Friday, the federal immigration minister revealed Ottawa is considering incentives like tax breaks for Canadians who open their homes or otherwise support Ukrainians coming to this country, with some 9,000 already arriving since January.
“There's a lot of eagerness out there, ‘I want to do something about it,' which is a very beautiful and a very Canadian response to do something that is thousands and thousands of miles away to people you've never met,” said Cullen. “But it's going to require a lot of determination because it's not a sprint, it's a marathon. It's going to take some time."
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia demands Mariupol lay down arms but Ukraine says no
As it continued its barrage of the besieged city of Mariupol, Russia demanded that Ukrainians put down their arms and raise white flags on Monday in exchange for safe passage out of town.
Canadians raising money for Ukraine, opening their homes to refugees
As thousands of Ukrainian refugees flee to Poland and other neighbouring countries, many Canadian families are opening their doors and spearheading campaigns to raise money.
Feds considering incentives for Canadians looking to help incoming Ukrainians
The federal government is considering offering economic support to Canadians who are willing to take in Ukrainians who are fleeing the war, according to Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Sean Fraser.
U.S. Justice Thomas hospitalized with infection, high court says
U.S. Justice Clarence Thomas has been hospitalized because of an infection, the Supreme Court said Sunday.
Zelensky: 'I'm ready for negotiations' with Putin, but if they fail, it could mean 'a third World War'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that he's 'ready for negotiations' with Russian President Vladimir Putin but warned that if they fail 'that would mean that this is a third World War.'
Government wants quick resolution to CP Rail work stoppage, labour minister says
The work stoppage at CP Rail could not have come at a worse time for Canadians and the government wants a deal to end the impasse immediately, said federal Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan.
Basic training course at CFB Esquimalt shut down amid allegations of racism, harassment
Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt says it has halted a basic training course after a string of incidents among recruits that included racist harassment, sexualized comments and the sharing of a sexually explicit photo.
Maple Leafs trade for defenceman Mark Giordano from Kraken
The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired veteran defenceman and Toronto native Mark Giordano, along with centre Colin Blackwell, from the Seattle Kraken on Sunday for two second-round draft picks and a third-round selection.
Spring has arrived: Here's what David Phillips says Canadians can expect
While many Canadians may be enjoying warm weather at the start of spring, one expert says it could be some time before the country begins to see consistently warmer weather.
Vancouver Island
-
Former UVic soccer star who inspired cancer fundraiser has died
Mackenzie Rigg, a University of Victoria alumnus who helped raise more than $120,000 for brain tumour research after being diagnosed with stage four brain cancer in August 2020, has died.
-
Pacific FC gearing up for CPL soccer season with new eco-friendly attire
Anticipation is building at Starlight Stadium in Langford, and the 2021 Canadian Premier League champs have a lot to be excited about.
-
Woman makes perogies in Colwood, enlists friend to randomly help seniors in Kyiv
Lia is making perogies from scratch in her kitchen, recalling fond and funny memories of learning to make them with her grandmother in Ukraine.
Calgary
-
CP Rail work stoppage causes crippling effect to Canada’s economy
A work stoppage at CP Rail is causing major disruptions to an already beleaguered supply chain as the union and company are blaming each other with no new deal in sight.
-
Albertans in Poland offering aid to Ukrainian refugees
James Puckrin, the owner of ACESO Medical, is in Warsaw, Poland, to offer support in whatever way he can.
-
6 arrests made, multiple tickets handed out as Calgary Beltline protests continue
Calgary police handed out multiple tickets and arrested six people during another weekend of protests in the Beltline area.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton to examine working toward decriminalizing minor drug offences
A city council committee will examine the decriminalization of illegal drugs to help reduce the number of drug poisoning deaths.
-
Government wants quick resolution to CP Rail work stoppage, labour minister says
The work stoppage at CP Rail could not have come at a worse time for Canadians and the government wants a deal to end the impasse immediately, said federal Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan.
-
Spring snowstorm affects Edmonton roads, central Alberta highways
While Sunday marked the first day of spring, a snowstorm affected motorists in central Alberta.
Toronto
-
Ontario school board to defy province and keep mask mandates, against government wishes
A southern Ontario school board is sticking to its plan to extend its mask mandate beyond the provincial one, even after the government instructed it to drop the public health measure.
-
Spring has arrived: Here's what David Phillips says Canadians can expect
While many Canadians may be enjoying warm weather at the start of spring, one expert says it could be some time before the country begins to see consistently warmer weather.
-
Mosque in Mississauga, Ont., looks to beef up security after alleged attack
Members of a mosque in Mississauga, Ont., are still coming to grips with what happened after a man allegedly wielding an axe and bear spray attacked congregants during an early-morning prayer, a volunteer at the mosque who witnessed the incident said Sunday.
Montreal
-
Judge orders Urgences-Sante managers to fulfill paramedic roles amid ongoing strike
Dozens of Urgences-Sante managers have been ordered by a Quebec judge to work paramedic shifts amid ongoing strikes in order to “maintain essential services,” according to a prominent healthcare union. About 1,000 Health and Social Service Union (FSSS-CSN) paramedics have been on strike for months demanding more predictable schedules and reduced periods of “on-call” availability, according to the union.
-
Four stabbings and two shootings over the weekend in Montreal; woman, 25, in critical condition
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating three stabbings that occurred overnight Saturday, in what has been a violent weekend in the city.
-
Oysters recalled over possible norovirus contamination, those with suspected symptoms should 'call your doctor'
Residents of several provinces are being warned not to consume certain Steller Bay Shellfish brand oysters over a possible norovirus contamination. The oysters were sold in Quebec, British Coumbia, Alberta, and Ontario, though it may have been distributed elsewhere.
Winnipeg
-
Jets' Harkins scores twice in 6-4 win over Blackhawks
Jansen Harkins scored twice, Kyle Connor got his 39th goal of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 Sunday night.
-
Pothole problems plaguing drivers amid spring thaw
Spring is here and so too is pothole season, something some Winnipeg drivers are already facing the repercussions of.
-
'It was our word against theirs': 50th anniversary of infamous World Curling Championship for Manitoba team win
It was 50 years ago that one of curling’s most infamous moments took place and at the centre was a Manitoba team, led by skip Orest Meluschuk.
Saskatoon
-
U of S Huskies women's basketball win Canada West Championship
The University of Saskatchewan Huskies women's basketball team have taken home the gold, defeating the Winnipeg Wesmem at the Canada West Championship in Saskatoon Saturday night.
-
First official day of spring in Saskatoon begins with cloud and rain
After a few days of melting snow under the sun, the first day of spring in Saskatoon brought rain clouds, making for a less than ideal Sunday.
-
Government wants quick resolution to CP Rail work stoppage, labour minister says
The work stoppage at CP Rail could not have come at a worse time for Canadians and the government wants a deal to end the impasse immediately, said federal Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan.
Regina
-
CP Rail labour dispute leads to work stoppage
Regina CP Rail workers are now on the picket line after CP Rail and the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference were unable to reach a new labour agreement before deadline.
-
Sask. Rate Review Panel to host public meetings
The Saskatchewan Rate Review Panel is hosting in person, as well as virtual meetings, in Regina and Saskatoon as part of its review of SaskPower’s 2022 and 2023 Rate Application.
-
Sask. Team Dunstone parting ways after 2021-22 curling season
After four seasons together, Team Dunstone is set to end its run after this year’s Grand Slam in Toronto.
Atlantic
-
'Watchful waiting': N.S. healthcare professionals cautious as state of emergency ends
As of midnight Sunday, the state of emergency is over in Nova Scotia and most pandemic public health measures are no longer the law.
-
'Daddy’s just gone to work': HMCS Halifax departs for European waters
More than 250 Crew members aboard HMCS Halifax set off Saturday, with some family members in attendance.
-
Winter weather wallops N.B. until early Sunday morning
It was a final blast of winter on the final day of the season, with a large swath of the Maritimes encased in ice on Sunday morning.
London
-
Sarnia pastor coordinating effort to bring Ukrainians to Lambton County
Tim Gibb has a long history with Ukraine.
-
OPP recover body after pickup truck crashes into Maitland River
Huron County OPP say they have recovered a body after a pickup truck ended up in a river just south of Ethel, Ont.
-
Government wants quick resolution to CP Rail work stoppage, labour minister says
The work stoppage at CP Rail could not have come at a worse time for Canadians and the government wants a deal to end the impasse immediately, said federal Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan.
Northern Ontario
-
Splash park in Chelmsford to open in June for the summer
Splash N Go Adventure Parks, a Sudbury-owned inflatable water park, is set to open for the season at Vermillion Lake Park on June 25.
-
'I'm ready for it': northern Ontario MP seeks Conservative leadership
A northern Ontario MP has officially put his name forward to run for the leadership of Canada's Conservative Party.
-
Sudbury artist helps the people of Ukraine
A Sudbury artists who has sculpted more than a dozen public monuments throughout Ontario and has work all over the world is doing his part to help the people of Ukraine.
Kitchener
-
'Their own perception of personal safety': Health experts say respect is key with mask mandate ending
Residents in Waterloo Region and all across Ontario are getting ready for mask mandates to lift in most settings on Monday.
-
Increase in donations for Ukrainians after sign in Kitchener defaced with pro-war graffiti
A Kitchener couple has seen an outpouring of donations for Ukrainians after their sign was defaced with pro-war graffiti.
-
Guelph United FC playing in main draw of Canadian Championship
A soccer team from the Waterloo-Wellington area will be playing in the main draw of the Canadian Championship in May.