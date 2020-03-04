VICTORIA, B.C. -- The opposition Liberals will introduce a bill Wednesday to stop what they call an outdated practice when it comes to name changes after marriage.

Opposition House Leader Mary Polak hopes the legislation will get called for a debate the second time around. Currently, those wanting to change their names after marriage can adopt their spouse’s name for free, but those who want to hyphenate must pay fees.

At a news conference in Victoria, Polak added the legal name change process can take months and cost hundreds of dollars.

"Most British Columbians would be surprised to learn that in the year 2020, it is still the case when you get married, if you wish to hyphenate your name or combine your two names – basically anything other than taking your spouse’s name – you may not do that without going through the formal name change process," she said.

Polak said she’s heard from residents who thought they had a legally recognized name change, but who found out upon applying for a B.C. Services card, it wasn’t. While those issues can be dealt with as a one-off, she thinks the rules need to change.

“It bothers me when there are simple things we can do to make people’s lives easier and we just don’t do it,” she said.

She added with a diversity of families, this issue could apply to anyone but disproportionately affects women. Polak insisted the change is small and could easily be done.

Polak plans to introduce the Name Amendment Act Wednesday. The Langley MLA said it is the same as the bill she brought forward last year. It was never called for debate.