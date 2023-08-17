B.C. officials to provide update on wildfire, drought situation

In the wake of a multi-day, record-breaking heat wave in B.C., officials are set to provide an update on the province's wildfire and drought situation Thursday.

The 11 a.m. news conference will be the first since a sustained stretch of sweltering weather toppled temperature records across the province, prompting concern for the welfare of vulnerable British Columbians and worry over what the heat will mean for already hazardous and tinder-dry conditions.

In an update Wednesday, the BC Wildfire Service warned that the slightly cooler temperatures in the forecast for the southern half of the province are not expected to lessen the fire danger.

In fact, the BCWS says the dry cold front moving in is expected to heighten the danger because gusty winds and dry lightning are also expected.

"We would like to alert the public that there could be rapidly evolving fire behavior and fire behavior that could spread very quickly across the landscape," Predictive Services Unit Superintendent Neal McLaughlin said in a video update, noting that parched vegetation and dried-out trees are a significant source of fuel.

"Paying attention to any updates and alerts for your area is very critical in the upcoming days."

As of Wednesday evening, there were 369 wildfires burning in the province, and 149 were classified as out of control.