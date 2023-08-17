B.C. officials to provide update on wildfire, drought situation
In the wake of a multi-day, record-breaking heat wave in B.C., officials are set to provide an update on the province's wildfire and drought situation Thursday.
The 11 a.m. news conference will be the first since a sustained stretch of sweltering weather toppled temperature records across the province, prompting concern for the welfare of vulnerable British Columbians and worry over what the heat will mean for already hazardous and tinder-dry conditions.
In an update Wednesday, the BC Wildfire Service warned that the slightly cooler temperatures in the forecast for the southern half of the province are not expected to lessen the fire danger.
In fact, the BCWS says the dry cold front moving in is expected to heighten the danger because gusty winds and dry lightning are also expected.
"We would like to alert the public that there could be rapidly evolving fire behavior and fire behavior that could spread very quickly across the landscape," Predictive Services Unit Superintendent Neal McLaughlin said in a video update, noting that parched vegetation and dried-out trees are a significant source of fuel.
"Paying attention to any updates and alerts for your area is very critical in the upcoming days."
As of Wednesday evening, there were 369 wildfires burning in the province, and 149 were classified as out of control.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
N.W.T. officials order phased evacuation of Yellowknife as wildfire approaches city
Officials in the Northwest Territories have ordered residents of Yellowknife to evacuate as wildfires burn just outside the city's borders.
Canadian National Vimy Memorial vandalized with graffiti
Canada's Veterans Affairs minister is condemning vandalism to the Canadian National Vimy Memorial in France.
Is it sexual assault to secretly record intimate encounter? Ottawa case sparks debate
Secretly filming and sharing footage of consensual sex constitutes a sexual assault, according to an Ottawa judge's recent ruling, sparking a debate over how courts view consent in cases involving technology.
Why gas prices are so high and what to expect in the fall
Inflation has increased, according to Statistics Canada, and gas prices are at least partly to blame. Here's why gas could be costing Canadians more over the next few months.
Britney Spears' husband files for divorce, source tells AP
Britney Spears' husband, Sam Asghari, has filed for divorce from the superstar 14 months after they were married, a person familiar with the filing said late Wednesday.
Tourism industry expecting hit after China leaves Canada off approved travel list
Canada has been left off China’s approved list of international destinations for tour groups, in an apparent political boycott.
Hawaii vowing to protect Maui landowners from pressure to sell after wildfires
Hawaii's governor vowed to protect local landowners from being 'victimized' by opportunistic buyers when Maui rebuilds from a deadly wildfire that incinerated a historic island community, as schools began reopening.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
An evacuation order in Yellowknife, the rate of COVID infection among Canadians, an important war memorial vandalized and incoming reaction to the 'Freedom Convoy' commission's findings. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Months after Johnston left for short-lived rapporteur role, feds mum on finding new debates commissioner
Five months after the federal government pulled David Johnston out of his role as Canada's first-ever federal leaders' debates commissioner to take on what became his short stint as foreign interference special rapporteur, his old job remains vacant, with the Liberals tight-lipped on the process to find his replacement.
Vancouver Island
-
Hullo ferries sets sail between Nanaimo, Vancouver after 2-day delay
After a two-day delay in launching British Columbia's newest ferry service, the inaugural sailing of the Hullo foot-passenger ferry left Nanaimo for Vancouver on Wednesday.
-
Engine trouble takes BC Ferries vessel out of service for 2nd time in less than a month
BC Ferries cancelled several sailings between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland Wednesday because of a "mechanical issue" with a vessel that also had to be briefly taken out of service last month.
-
Multiple fires that closed Malahat highway 'very suspicious'
A series of brush fires that forced officials to close a section of the Malahat highway on Tuesday night have been deemed suspicious.
Calgary
-
Fairmont Palliser guests flood street after fire breaks out in iconic hotel's basement
Hundreds of people were evacuated from the Fairmont Palliser on Wednesday night after a fire broke out in the basement.
-
Calgary's downtown looks to recover as more businesses move to hybrid work model post-pandemic
As more businesses move to the hybrid work model, it's taking a toll on Calgary's economy.
-
N.W.T. officials order phased evacuation of Yellowknife as wildfire approaches city
Officials in the Northwest Territories have ordered residents of Yellowknife to evacuate as wildfires burn just outside the city's borders.
Edmonton
-
Here’s what wildfires in the Northwest Territories look like from outer space
NASA has released new photos taken from space showing thick columns of smoke billowing from the numerous large wildfires fires across the Northwest Territories
-
N.W.T. officials order phased evacuation of Yellowknife as wildfire approaches city
Officials in the Northwest Territories have ordered residents of Yellowknife to evacuate as wildfires burn just outside the city's borders.
-
Edmonton and area offering support for hundreds fleeing N.W.T. wildfires
By Sunday at 3 p.m., the sky over Fort Smith, N.W.T., was "darker than midnight," resident Richard Funk says.
Toronto
-
Ontario launches review of supervised consumption centres after deadly shooting near Toronto site
The province’s ministry of health has launched a “critical incident review” of supervised consumption centres in Ontario following the death of a woman struck by a stray bullet near a Toronto site in the city’s east end last month.
-
Animal services previously received 'several' complaints about dogs that attacked 9-year-old girl in Newmarket, Ont.
The dogs that mauled a 9-year-old girl Newmarket, Ont. last month while she was viewing puppies for sale with her father had been previously reported to animal services, CTV News Toronto has learned.
-
Runoff from Etobicoke chemical fire impacting Mimico Creek and Humber Creek
Runoff from a massive fire at a chemical distribution company in Etobicoke last week continues to impact nearby waterways, with the Toronto Wildlife Centre (TWC) saying that at least 82 birds have been rescued from the area.
Montreal
-
Woman, 42, falls from roof of vehicle and seriously injured in Montreal's Hochelaga neighbourhood
A woman sustained serious injuries in what Montreal police (SPVM) are calling a hit-and-run in the Hochelaga neighbourhood, after she apparently fell from the roof of a moving car.
-
Multi-vehicle crash sends 4 people to hospital; investigation underway
A serious crash involving at least six vehicles in Montreal's east end sent four people to hospital Wednesday evening, paramedics say.
-
City of Montreal, STM face criticism over plans to cut down trees for Pie-IX bus lane
When the reserved bus lane on Pie-IX Boulevard reopened last fall, it was a major development that improved public transit from St-Leonard to Sherbrooke Street, and also benefited the metro system.
Winnipeg
-
Kinew promising crackdown on criminals in latest campaign trail announcement
Manitoba NDP leader Wab Kinew says if he becomes the next premier, he and the NDP will go after serious criminals.
-
Smoky conditions expected to improve later on Thursday: ECCC
Wildfire smoke from forest fires in the northern Prairies and the Northwest Territories continues to cause poor air quality in Manitoba; however, improvements are on the horizon.
-
'No easy solution': Why wasp populations are rising in Manitoba
If you are noticing swarms of wasps buzzing around when you’re trying to eat an ice cream cone, sit in your backyard or enjoy an outdoor activity, you are not alone.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon councillors expand paid parking, cut community funding to trim budget
Saskatoon city councillors found some modest savings Tuesday in the third special budget meeting this summer to grapple with budget shortfalls in 2024 and 2025.
-
As Sask. forms new police service; critics question lack of oversight
The Saskatchewan Party government has begun establishing a new provincial police service, but the minister in charge says it won't have an oversight body until boots are on the ground.
-
Why gas prices are so high and what to expect in the fall
Inflation has increased, according to Statistics Canada, and gas prices are at least partly to blame. Here's why gas could be costing Canadians more over the next few months.
Regina
-
Regina man says city won't allow him to opt out of new green bin program
A Regina man who wants to opt out of the city’s new green bin program says he has been told he is not allowed to do that.
-
Council votes down bylaw to allow alcohol consumption in Regina parks
Regina city councillors voted down an administration proposed bylaw to allow public consumption of alcohol in some parks Wednesday evening.
-
Why gas prices are so high and what to expect in the fall
Inflation has increased, according to Statistics Canada, and gas prices are at least partly to blame. Here's why gas could be costing Canadians more over the next few months.
Atlantic
-
Man turns himself in, charged with Christmas Eve homicide in Halifax
A man has been charged with the homicide of 31-year-old Ryan Michael Sawyer that happened on Christmas Eve in Halifax last year.
-
Finding the 'flecks': NS Health teams investigating endoscopy cleaning issue
Nova Scotia Health says it's "conducting a thorough and methodical investigation" into the source of unexplained black flecks turning up on endoscopy equipment after being sterilized.
-
Oceanographers say warming waters in the Gulf of St. Lawrence affecting animal life
From great white sharks around Quebec's Îles-de-la-Madeleine to lobsters conquering new territory, oceanographers say the warming of the Gulf of St. Lawrence is having an impact on the creatures that live in its unique ecosystem.
London
-
One man in custody, second sought in Richmond Row shooting
London, Ont. police say one person is in custody and a second suspect remains on the loose after a early morning shooting on Richmond Row.
-
No injuries reported following early morning Old South house fire
Damage is said to be extensive following an early morning house fire in Old South.
-
Will homeless hubs attract an influx of people from other cities seeking support services in London?
As London prepares to launch its quarter-billion dollar plan to address homelessness, concern has been raised at city hall that its success might draw people from other Ontario communities.
Northern Ontario
-
Why gas prices are so high and what to expect in the fall
Inflation has increased, according to Statistics Canada, and gas prices are at least partly to blame. Here's why gas could be costing Canadians more over the next few months.
-
Wanted northern man arrested, charged following an ATV traffic stop
A 36-year-old resident Smooth Rock Falls is facing numerous criminal charges including eight offences under the Highway Traffic Act following a traffic stop on Monday.
-
Turning to dollar stores for groceries? Here's what a dietician recommends
As Canadians continue to feel the financial toll of inflation while grocery shopping, one registered dietitian offers practical tips for cutting costs at dollar stores, without compromising nutrition.
Kitchener
-
Fatal head-on crash on Highway 6 between Guelph and Hamilton under investigation
People who live nearby say collisions like this one are far too common in the area.
-
Staff at local thrift stores say donations are 'really down from where we need them to be'
The rising cost of living could be the reason why many thrift stores in Waterloo Region are seeing a decline in donations this year.
-
Tenants of Guelph apartment fear homelessness as eviction date approaches
Tenants of 90 Carden Street in Guelph are worried they may become homeless as their September eviction date approaches.