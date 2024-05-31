B.C. officials to give update on summer heat preparedness

While mild – and in some cases damp – weather may be persisting in parts of B.C., provincial officials are scheduled to give an update Friday on the province's heat preparedness strategy for the summer months.

Few details were released ahead of Friday's news conference, but speakers at the event include provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, Minster of Health Adrian Dix, Minister of Energy Josie Osborne and Armel Castellan, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada.

In the wake of 2021's deadly heat dome, medical professionals have warned B.C. needs to increase its resilience to extreme heat events.

"I think that while events like the 2021 heat dome aren't expected to happen in a given summer, we need to be prepared for something like that every single summer going forward," Dr. Michael Schwandt, a medical health officer with Vancouver Coastal Health, said earlier this year.

The 2021 weather phenomenon shattered temperature records and was linked to more than 600 deaths in B.C.

A report released in February by Vancouver Coastal Health's Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Patricia Daly made 17 recommendations about responding to health risks linked to extreme heat, wildfire smoke, flooding and droughts.

The report recommends updating municipal and provincial building codes, bylaws and rental standards to require cooling features such as air conditioning in new buildings and enable modifications to existing homes.

A survey in Vancouver found temperatures of more than 31 C inside some homes in the summers of 2021, 2022 and 2023, the study said. Temperatures that high are considered dangerous, particularly for people who are already susceptible to heat-related illness.

“We think that this really does show a concern that overall, our housing in our region is not really prepared for the changing climate that we're seeing,” Schwandt said.

