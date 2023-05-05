B.C. officials respond to WHO declaration that COVID-19 is longer a global health emergency
B.C.'s top health officials are responding to the World Health Organization's announcement Friday that COVID-19 is no longer a global health emergency, marking the end of the pandemic after more than three years.
Health Minister Adrian Dix and Dr. Bonnie Henry, the provincial health officer, issued a joint statement following the WHO's declaration.
“We have been transitioning out of the emergency phase of the COVID-19 pandemic for some time now, and have been integrating COVID-19 surveillance, monitoring, processes and supports into our regular health system operations,” reads the statement.
The officials stressed that COVID-19 is still with us, and the virus is expected to exist in society for the “foreseeable future.”
“We need to continue to monitor and to take measures we know protect ourselves and others,” the statement warns.
Dix and Henry said vaccinations, infections and boosters have given the population a high level of immunity, meaning the virus is “no longer causing severe disease in most people.”
Despite this, B.C. is not making any changes to its current COVID-19 vaccination requirements, the pair said.
“At this time, COVID-19 vaccination requirements for health-care system workers remain in place. We will continue to monitor the situation during this transition phase and ensure our public health response continues to protect those who are most vulnerable to COVID-19,” said Dix and Henry.
They continue to encourage everyone to pay attention to lessons learned throughout the pandemic.
“COVID-19 is another respiratory illness we must pay attention to and use the tools we have learned. We encourage everyone to take appropriate measures to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19,” said the pair.
The statement includes the following list of suggested steps to prevent spread:
- getting vaccinated and staying up to date on booster doses;
- staying at home if you feel unwell and staying away from people at higher risk of serious illness if you have symptoms;
- wearing a mask if you have respiratory symptoms, or are recovering from a respiratory illness, and you are around others, especially people at higher risk of serious illness; and
- practising good respiratory etiquette and hand hygiene.
Dix and Henry said they are continuing to incorporate lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic into emergency planning and response, so that they are “better positioned and better prepared for future public health emergencies.”
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Grocery rebate payments to be issued in July, CRA says as bill poised to pass next week
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said Thursday that the federal government would be issuing the promised 'grocery rebate' payments in 'just a few weeks.' But, according to the Canada Revenue Agency, they won't be landing in eligible Canadians' bank accounts until July.
Explainer | An hour-by-hour schedule for King Charles III's historic coronation day
King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to be crowned in a history-making ceremony at Westminster Abbey. CTVNews.ca offers an hour-by-hour breakdown of what to expect on Saturday.
Could you have royal lineage? One in 10 Canadians do -- here's how to find out
The recent spotlight on the Royal Family may lead to questions about lineage, and it turns out many Canadians have some kind of royal connection.
Experts have 'mixed emotions' to WHO announcement on COVID: here's why
Experts say they have 'mixed emotions' on the World Health Organization's declaration that COVID-19 is no longer a global emergency.
ICC chief prosecutor says he has 'every confidence' South Africa will arrest Putin
The International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor says he has every confidence that South Africa will arrest Vladimir Putin when the Russian president is expected to attend an international summit there in August.
Alberta expecting 'extreme wildfire behaviour' Friday as more communities are evacuated
Wildfire officials issued an update on the 'very serious' situation parts of central and northern Alberta were in on Friday.
Recall: Nearly 10,000 garage heaters sold at Canadian Tire stores across the country
Health Canada has issued a recall for Thermosphere and Mastercraft brand ceiling-mounted garage heaters due to a burn and fire hazard.
2 mass shootings in 2 days plunge Serbia into shock, dismay
In Thursday's attack, a gunman apparently firing at random killed eight people and wounded 14 in two Serbian villages, authorities said, shaking a nation still in the throes of grief over another mass shooting a day earlier. Police arrested a suspect Friday after an all-night search.
Football Canada, NFL Canada reach agreement on long-term deal
Football Canada has partnered with NFL Canada to support and grow the sport in this country.
Vancouver Island
-
'The sound was deafening': Victoria man captures incredible aerial video of B.C. avalanche
A Victoria man who captured rare aerial video of an avalanche on Vancouver Island says the experience was both majestic and terrifying.
-
Historic Point Ellice House in Victoria to reopen with new operator
The B.C. government says it has found an interim operator for Point Ellice House in Victoria, saving the heritage site and museum from closure.
-
Canadian rugby captain Sophie de Goede set to make World Series sevens debut
Canada 15s captain Sophie de Goede, a nominee for World Rugby’s Women’s 15s Player of the Year award in 2022, will make her HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series debut next week in France.
Calgary
-
Calgary addiction survivors warn of contaminated drugs as overdose calls increase
Calgarians who have survived traumatic overdose experiences are raising awareness of the increasing dangers of drug contaminants as poisoning deaths and EMS calls climb higher.
-
New NMC exhibition tells the story of Randy Bachman and his glorious guitars
Starting Friday, visitors to the National Music Centre will be able to get a rare glimpse into Canadian music history.
-
Alberta expecting 'extreme wildfire behaviour' Friday as more communities are evacuated
Wildfire officials issued an update on the 'very serious' situation parts of central and northern Alberta were in on Friday.
Edmonton
-
Alberta expecting 'extreme wildfire behaviour' Friday as more communities are evacuated
Wildfire officials issued an update on the 'very serious' situation parts of central and northern Alberta were in on Friday.
-
Fox Lake evacuees settling in High Level area as wildfire remains out of control
Fox Lake evacuees are settling in High Level and other nearby communities as firefighters work around the clock to combat the wildfire that has already claimed more than 20 homes in the northern Alberta community.
-
Brazeau County evacuation order expanded; Drayton Valley hospital emptied, too, because of fire risk
A Wildwood, Alta., resident whose community was evacuated because of a fire on Monday had been waiting the situation out in Drayton Valley – that is, until, that community was evacuated Thursday night, too.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman says she watched her loved one die after being placed on 911 hold
An Ontario woman has been left reeling after she was placed on a 911 hold for several minutes while trying to resuscitate her dying loved one.
-
New Toronto restaurant brings inclusive and accessible space to neurodiverse people
When Jennifer Low and Deon Kim moved to Toronto last year, talks of opening up their own restaurant came to the forefront.
-
This is what the Maple Leafs coach thinks about the chances of coming back from 0-2 deficit
Sheldon Keefe's tone when he spoke to media on Friday was a far cry from the one he had less than 24 hours prior.
Montreal
-
Montreal pub Ye Olde Orchard ordered to add French to its sign
A Montreal pub located in a majority-Anglophone neighbourhood is speaking out after it was ordered to modify its storefront sign because of a lack of French. Ye Olde Orchard, stationed on Monkland Avenue in the N.D.G. borough, received a letter from Quebec's French-language watchdog (OQLF) earlier this week stating the pub does not comply with the province's signage rules.
-
Turnover rates for nurses in Quebec hospitals are higher than in pre-pandemic times
Turnover rates for nurses in Quebec hospitals increased nearly 10 per cent in 2022 compared to pre-pandemic rates, which comes as no surprise to nurses who are struggling to stick it out in the profession.
-
Senator demands to know why RCMP alleged 'Chinese police stations' were in Montreal
A Canadian senator is denouncing the stigmatization of two Montreal-area community organizations that have been accused by the RCMP of hosting secret Chinese government police stations.
Winnipeg
-
Battle brewing in rural Manitoba after councillor ousted by fellow members
A battle is brewing in a rural municipality in Manitoba where one councillor says her fellow members of council ousted her – something the province says can only be done by the court.
-
A log jam has formed near The Forks
The city is figuring out a plan to release a massive log jam forming near The Forks.
-
Grocery rebate payments to be issued in July, CRA says as bill poised to pass next week
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said Thursday that the federal government would be issuing the promised 'grocery rebate' payments in 'just a few weeks.' But, according to the Canada Revenue Agency, they won't be landing in eligible Canadians' bank accounts until July.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan announces new payment model for family physicians
A new form of payment has been unveiled by the province of Saskatchewan to retain and recruit family physicians.
-
'It puts paramedics in a bad position': Sask. paramedics feel impact of hospital overcapacity
Paramedics in Saskatchewan are being taken away from responding to emergency calls, to wait with patients for an available hospital bed.
-
'It's horrible taking a bus in this city': Saskatoon councillors commit to funding transit social support workers
Saskatoon’s transit union and bus riders weighed in at the city’s transit committee meeting on Wednesday, as councillors mulled whether to hire support workers to deal with increased safety concerns.
Regina
-
Public mischief investigation launched following hoax report of shooting in Sask.
A large police response began immediately after a call to the Indian Head detachment from a terrified person on May 2, who reportedly witnessed a shooting inside a home in Montmartre, Sask.
-
La Loche residents to be evacuated to Regina amidst wildfire risk: SPSA
As active wildfires approach communities in northern parts of Saskatchewan, affected residents are being evacuated to Regina.
-
Smoke from outdoor rink fire seen around Regina
Smoke from a fire at an outdoor rink near Mosaic Stadium and the Brandt Centre could be seen around Regina early Friday afternoon.
Atlantic
-
Tracy Kitch fraud case: Nova Scotia's highest court cites flaws in lower court ruling
Nova Scotia's highest court released Friday a written decision explaining why it quashed the fraud conviction of a children's hospital CEO who used her corporate credit card to allegedly pay for $47,000 in personal expenses.
-
New Brunswick's fisheries minister demands immediate crackdown on baby eel poaching
Growing tensions over enforcement of the baby eel fishery closure in the Maritimes have prompted a call from New Brunswick's fisheries minister for immediate federal action to stop alleged illegal fishing.
-
Burning of Pride flag outside Halifax school motivated by hate, charges pending: RCMP
Halifax RCMP say three youths were motivated by hate when they burned a Pride flag outside their school in late April.
London
-
Skittles the dog hasn’t let disability slow her down
A group of disabled dogs in Sparta, Ont. has been getting international recognition, with one rescue pup in particular getting a lot of attention.
-
SOLD OUT! London Music Hall owner heralds the end of the pandemic
The owner of the London Music Hall and Rum Runners said the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are still being felt, even as the World Health Organization signals the global health emergency over.
-
Experts say it’s time to ‘retreat’ from eroding shoreline
'There is a growing amount of evidence that it’s actually cheaper to try and move these cottages and homes further back from the lake.'
Northern Ontario
-
Grocery rebate payments to be issued in July, CRA says as bill poised to pass next week
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said Thursday that the federal government would be issuing the promised 'grocery rebate' payments in 'just a few weeks.' But, according to the Canada Revenue Agency, they won't be landing in eligible Canadians' bank accounts until July.
-
Elliot Lake, Ont., suspect, 13, charged with nine sexual assaults
A 13-year-old suspect in Elliot Lake has been charged with nine counts of sexual assault.
-
Driver of 'over-filled' van transporting 15 people in Ontario stopped three times, facing 25+ charges
Ontario police say a driver who was transporting more than a dozen people in a van without a proper licence, seatbelts, or working seats earlier this week is facing over 25 charges.
Kitchener
-
Weapons incident investigation took place near a Kitchener public school
Waterloo regional police were in the area of Westmount Road and Glasgow Street investigating a weapons incident Friday afternoon.
-
Kitchener restaurant issued notice to have liquor licence revoked by the AGCO
The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has issued a notice to revoke the liquor sales licence of Afro-East Restaurant, located in Kitchener, after multiple alleged violations.
-
Union, region continuing negotiations Friday as GRT strike enters fifth day
Negotiations between Unifor Local 4304 and the Region on Waterloo are underway on Friday as the Grand River Transit (GRT) strike continues into its fifth day.