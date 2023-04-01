B.C. nurses reach tentative labour agreement with provincial government

Victoria -

More than 51,000 registered, psychiatric and licensed practical nurses in British Columbia have reached a tentative contract with the provincial government.

The province's Health Employers Association issued a statement on Friday saying it reached the agreement with members of the Nurses' Bargaining Association.

The nurses in the bargaining association are represented by the BC Nurses' Union, the Health Sciences Association, the Union of Psychiatric Nurses, the Hospital Employees' Union and the British Columbia General Employees' Union.

Affected nurses work in a variety of settings including hospitals, long-term care homes, home-care environments and public health.

While the province did not release details on the terms of the new deal, it says the contract includes an agreement on unspecified policy-based initiatives as part of its health human resource strategy, which it previously said will optimize the health system, expand training and improve recruitment and retention within the field.

It says more details will be available after the ratification process is completed, but did not provide a date for when that might take place.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2023.