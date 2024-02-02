VANCOUVER
    • B.C. nurse suspended over 'inappropriate' sexual relationship with vulnerable client

    A nurse who had an "inappropriate" sexual relationship with a vulnerable client has had their registration suspended for one year, according to a public notice.

    The B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives said the nurse's sexual misconduct took place between October 2021 and June 2022.

    No further details were provided about the circumstances of the relationship.

    The notice doesn't provide the nurse's name either, or where in B.C. they were working at the time of the misconduct, for privacy reasons.

    Identifying details were withheld because the nurse was "diagnosed with and admitted to" a disability that had a "causal relationship to the misconduct," according to the notice.

    Under the province’s Health Professions Act, personal details can be kept from the public in misconduct cases if a worker admits to suffering a "physical or mental ailment, an emotional disturbance or an addition to drugs or alcohol."

    The college said the nurse agreed to undergo recommended treatments for their condition, and to a one-year suspension of their registration.

    The BCCNM's inquiry committee is "satisfied that the terms will protect the public," according to the notice.

