B.C. nurse suspended for sexual relationship with 'highly vulnerable' former patient

A psychiatric nurse from B.C.'s Southern Interior has been suspended for entering into a sexual relationship with a "highly vulnerable" former patient.

That relationship started shortly after the patient was discharged from psychiatric care, according to a public disciplinary notice from the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives.

Katelynn Somerset has voluntarily agreed to a six-month suspension of her nursing registration, and to undergo remedial education in boundaries and professional accountability, the notice reads.

She also agreed to unspecified limits on the types of duties she can perform.

Under the college's practice standards, nurses are barred from having sexual relationships with patients – and must be "careful about socializing" with former clients, especially when they are vulnerable or may be required to return to care.

"Within the nurse-client relationship, the client is often vulnerable because the nurse has more power than the client. The nurse has influence, access to information, and specialized knowledge and skills," reads a section of the BCCNM website on boundaries.

"Nurses who put their personal needs ahead of their clients' needs misuse their power."

According to Somerset's registration, she was most recently employed at a youth and adult services centre for patients with mental health and substance use issues in Kamloops.