B.C. nurse suspended for 5 days over practice issues related to patients certified under the Mental Health Act

A B.C. nurse is facing a five-day suspension of her professional registration for mismanaging the care of patients who were certified under the Mental Health Act.

According to the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives, Patsy Perkull of Quesnel, B.C., failed to provide vital information to a physician while caring for two vulnerable patients between April 17 and 20, 2022.

“The registrant acted contrary to the patients’ plans of care and her actions served to undermine the multi-disciplinary team approach to safe, ethical and competent care for vulnerable patients,” reads an online notice of the consent agreement Perkull and the BCCNM reached last week.

“Further, the registrant engaged in unprofessional communication while at work by disparaging colleagues,” notes the college.

On top of the five-day suspension, BCCNM says Perkull has agreed to undergo remedial education related to “interpersonal conflict in the workplace” and “interdisciplinary care planning,” as well as the scope of registered nursing practice and professional standards.