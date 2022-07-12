B.C. nurse's registration cancelled after romantic relationship with 'vulnerable client'

A B.C. nurse has agreed to have her registration cancelled for at least 10 years as part of a disciplinary agreement after she was reportedly in a romantic relationship with a vulnerable client.

According to a summary of a consent agreement shared by the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives, Chilliwack-based Shannon Van Tongeren won't be able to reapply for her registration for at least 10 years.

The summary said the decision was made "to address egregious breaches" of professional standards over a two-month period in 2021. During that time, the summary said, Van Tongeren was in a was in a "professional and therapeutic nurse-client relationship with a vulnerable adult."

The BCCNM's summary said Van Tongeren entered a romantic and physical relationship with the client and breached privacy standards by accessing their medical health records.

The summary said she also "acted in an unethical manner by continuing to contact the client after being directed to have no further contact with them."

Van Tongeren voluntarily agreed to having her registration cancelled, and the inquiry committee involved in the agreement said it's "satisfied the terms will protect the public."