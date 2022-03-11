B.C. nurse reprimanded for interrupting patient's smudging ceremony

A nurse in B.C.'s West Kootenay region has been reprimanded after interrupting a smudging ceremony for a patient who was receiving end-of-life care.

Trail resident Ellen Johnston was working as a residential care co-ordinator when the incident took place in January 2021, according to a notice posted this week by the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives.

The notice, which summarizes a consent agreement between the registered nurse and the college, does not identify the facility where Johnston was working.

The nurse, who was in a leadership position at the facility, failed to ensure an "up-to-date care plan was in place for a resident at end of life with complex symptom management requirements," the summary reads.

Johnson also failed to act in a "culturally competent manner, by not supporting the resident and their family's wishes to conduct smudging ceremonies." The ceremonies are practised by many different Indigenous communities in Canada, and usually involve prayers and the burning of sacred herbs.

During one incident, Johnston entered the resident's room despite a sign that said, "Ceremony in progress, please do not disturb," according to the summary.

After the incident was investigated, the registered nurse agreed to receive a formal reprimand and to take "remedial education related to cultural safety and humility, ethics, sensitivity training, communication" and professional standards, the college wrote.