B.C. nurse facing suspension, practice limits after 'notable amount of narcotics' removed from workplace for self-use

A B.C. nurse is facing a year-long suspension and several limits to their practice after narcotics were removed from their workplace for their own use.

The B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives said the nurse, who wasn't identified, voluntarily agreed to the suspension and other prohibitions related to incidents that happened in 2020.

According to a summary of the decision, the nurse ordered and removed "a notable amount of narcotics from the workplace" in spring of that year. The BCCM said it was later acknowledged the narcotics were "removed for self-use."

The summary also said the nurse gave an independent medical assessment about a health concern to BCCNM, which was related to their misconduct and which "could impact the ability to provide safe patient care."

As a result, the inquiry committee and the nurse agreed to a 12-month suspension. The nurse will also face several restrictions when they return to work for a period of four years and is required to disclose treatment recommendations.

BCCNM explained the nurse's name was withheld to avoid identifying their personal health information as required by the Health Professions Act.

The summary said the inquiry committee "is satisfied that the terms will protect the public."