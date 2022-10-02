B.C. nurse bilked woman out of $25K after alienating her from family, college alleges

money, Canadian currency, finances

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia withdraws troops after Ukraine encircles key city

After being encircled by Ukrainian forces, Russia pulled troops out Saturday from an eastern Ukrainian city that it had been using as a front-line hub. It was the latest victory for the Ukrainian counteroffensive that has humiliated and angered the Kremlin.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener