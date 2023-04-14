B.C. nurse admits to diverting narcotics for personal use, faces 4 years of restrictions

A licensed practical nurse in B.C. is facing a minimum of four years of restrictions on their practice after admitting to stealing drugs that were set to be thrown away in order to use them personally.

In a disciplinary notice posted online Thursday, the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives does not name the nurse, but says the individual has been diagnosed with a substance use disorder and disclosed their malpractice while seeking treatment.

“This disclosure ensured that their medical diagnosis and subsequent prognosis and treatment recommendations matched the extent of their substance use disorder, providing a greater likelihood of treatment success,” the BCCNM wrote.

According to the notice, the nurse diverted narcotics from wastage for personal use—both on and off duty—between October 2020 and January 2022.

As part of a consent agreement with BCCNM, the nurse has voluntarily opted to receive treatment for their disability, and to disclose relevant information about their treatment to their employer.

The nurse also faces limits restricting their access to and handling of narcotics, as well as to which shifts they’re allowed to work.

“Remedial education related to ethics and professionalism in nursing” is also part of the consent agreement, which is effective for a minimum of four years of continuing nursing practice.

Under B.C.’s Health Professions Act, the college is not identifying the nurse to protect their personal health information.