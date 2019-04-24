

The Canadian Press





B.C. has lost its status as the province with the largest, elected Green party caucus, but Green Leader Andrew Weaver couldn't be happier.

A statement from Weaver says he extends “heartfelt congratulations to Prince Edward Island's Green party leader Peter Bevan-Baker and his team on their historic election campaign.”

Eight Green MLAs were elected in P.E.I. yesterday -- while the formerly governing Liberals were cut to six seats and the Conservative party captured 12 seats, to form a minority government.

Weaver, who leads the three-seat Green caucus in B.C., says he looks forward to watching his P.E.I. counterparts bring Green policies to the table in that province.