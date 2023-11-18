VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • B.C. New Democrats gather in Victoria for convention ahead of next year's election

    British Columbia Premier David Eby speaks at the NDP Convention in Hamilton, Ont., on Friday, October 13, 2023. British Columbia New Democrats are in Victoria this weekend debating policy and strategy at the party's convention ahead of next year's provincial election. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power British Columbia Premier David Eby speaks at the NDP Convention in Hamilton, Ont., on Friday, October 13, 2023. British Columbia New Democrats are in Victoria this weekend debating policy and strategy at the party's convention ahead of next year's provincial election. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power
    Victoria -

    British Columbia New Democrats gather in Victoria this weekend to debate policy and strategy at the party's convention ahead of next year's provincial election.

    Premier David Eby will address party delegates this afternoon.

    Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is expected to speak to delegates Sunday.

    Party officials say the weekend gathering marks the first in-person convention since 2019, and the first under Eby, who took over as party leader from former premier John Horgan last November.

    Eby's first year as premier has seen the NDP introduce housing policy initiatives, public safety reforms and cost-of-living assistance measures.

    The B.C. election is scheduled for fall 2024.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2023.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Scripted House of Commons speeches create 'false polarization' Speaker Fergus says

    As House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus pushes on with his plans to try to improve parliamentary decorum, he's citing scripted speeches creating a 'false polarization' and a sense that MPs don't 'know each other' enough as contributing factors to the current state of debate. Fergus said one way he's going to try to combat these factors, is by inviting MPs to dinner.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News