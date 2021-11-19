B.C. NDP postpones weekend convention due to ongoing provincial emergency

Victoria -

British Columbia's New Democratic Party has postponed its virtual convention that was scheduled to start today due to flooding and landslides that have plunged the province into a state of emergency.

A party statement says it is looking for a new convention date and business not required to happen this weekend under the NDP constitution is postponed.

It says the one constitutional element that will still occur will be the election of a new executive, which will be held through electronic balloting over an extended period of time.

Premier John Horgan and federal New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh were scheduled to deliver keynote addresses at the convention.

Also scheduled to speak were European Union politician Delara Burkhardt and Hayden Munro, a campaign manager with New Zealand's Labour Party.

The party statement also includes a message to those affected by the floods and slides, saying “our hearts and support are with you.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2021.