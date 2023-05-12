B.C. NDP leaves spring legislature sitting facing turmoil in public housing management
The New Democrat government in British Columbia started the spring legislative session promising more affordable homes for vulnerable people, but ended the sitting Thursday amid turmoil over its public housing agency.
An Ernst and Young audit released Monday found mismanagement and risk to public dollars at the Crown corporation BC Housing, and has the government facing sharp criticism as it left the legislature pledging tighter controls.
The audit concluded there was mismanagement related to a conflict of interest between Shayne Ramsay, the former chief executive officer at BC Housing, and his spouse, Janice Abbott, who is CEO at Atira Women's Resource Society, the corporation's largest housing operator.
Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon said Thursday the government will continue to provide housing to people who need it most, but for now has halted new funding to Atira and will launch another audit.
“We will not be providing any new dollars,” he said. “We will be doing an audit on where the dollars are going and making sure that they are spent according to what they were sent to them for.”
Opposition BC United Leader Kevin Falcon said the report uncovers a scandal that points toward Premier David Eby, a former housing minister.
“My friends, this has been a continued pattern with this premier, and frankly the public's not being served well when they're not being transparent and honest about just how big this scandal at BC Housing really is,” he said.
Falcon said the session, which started in February, was “forgettable.”
“I would just ask British Columbians: does anyone feel like anything is better after this legislative session?” he said.
Falcon said health care has deteriorated to the point where doctors are telling patients at some hospitals not to show up at emergency wards because of physician shortages.
“Then we've got crime,” he said. “Who on earth thinks that crime on our streets has gotten any safer?”
Falcon said the housing issue goes beyond the current situation with BC Housing.
“British Columbians are staring at the highest housing prices in North America and the highest average rents in Canada,” he said.
Kahlon said the government passed 25 pieces of legislation this spring, including new laws that allow police to seize proceeds of crime, help close the gender pay gap and make the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation a statutory holiday.
“From the first day of this session until the last, our focus has been on the things we can do in here to make people's lives better out there,” Kahlon said in a statement.
Green Leader Sonia Furstenau said she's concerned the government moves in directions opposite to what it says it will do.
“They say one thing and they do the other,” she said, adding logging is occurring in areas where harvesting of old-growth forests was scheduled for deferral.
Health Minister Adrian Dix said measures the government implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic are paying dividends today.
He said the government's vaccination program, legislating paid sick days, ensuring 100 per cent of health workers are vaccinated and keeping public schools open were all measures that helped the province navigate the pandemic.
“The strength of our response here has been public health led, and that we've adapted,” said Dix.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2023.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What we know about the OPP officer killed in Bourget, Ont.
Sgt. Eric Mueller, the OPP officer shot and killed in eastern Ontario on Thursday, was seriously injured in the line of duty years ago while trying to make an arrest.
Here's a snapshot of some of Canada's salty waterways harming ecosystems
Road salt is making Canada's freshwater ecosystems so salty its dangerous to the species that live there.
Fraud investigation into B.C. little league's drained bank account results in charges laid against former treasurer
The former treasurer of a baseball little league in B.C. is facing criminal charges, nearly three years after Mounties say she stole more than $150,000 from the league’s bank account.
McDonald's found liable for hot Chicken McNugget that fell from Happy Meal and burned girl
McDonald's and a franchise holder are at fault after a hot Chicken McNugget from a Happy Meal fell on a little girl's leg and caused second-degree burns, a jury in South Florida has found.
Ukraine says it has retaken territory near embattled eastern city of Bakhmut
Ukrainian military commanders said Friday that their troops had recaptured more territory from Russian forces at the scene of the war's longest and bloodiest battle, for the eastern city of Bakhmut, but it wasn't clear if this marked the start of Kyiv's long-expected counteroffensive.
WATCH | Massive 600-year-old oak tree falls on Arkansas house
A 600-year-old tree crashed through the roof a Conway, Ark., home on Thursday after heavy rains in the area.
Money-hungry, or spiritually misguided? Jury weighs fate of slain kids' mom in triple murder trial
An Idaho jury is weighing two theories in the strange triple murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell: Is she a power-hungry manipulator who would kill her two youngest children for money, as prosecutors allege, or a normally protective mother who fell under the romantic sway of a wannabe cult leader, as the defense team claims?
Map shows Alberta wildfire smoke now blankets most of Canada
As Alberta wildfires continue to burn, smoke from the blazes now blankets most of Canada.
Study finds search for women's remains at landfill could take years, cost up to $184M
A search for the remains of two First Nations women at a Winnipeg-area landfill could take up to three years and cost $184 million, says a study examining whether a successful search is possible.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island boy battles rare and painful disease
Simon Hoskins loves playing sports. The whip-smart 6-year-old B.C. boy's favourite is hockey.
-
Vancouver Island First Nation did not prove Aboriginal title for entire claim area: B.C. Supreme Court
A British Columbia Supreme Court judge ruling on a First Nations land title lawsuit says it did not prove it had rights to its entire claim area, although he suggested it may be time for the provincial government to rethink its current test for such titles.
-
'It’s a big deal': Virgin Radio morning host to ride in 2023 Tour de Rock
The Canadian Cancer Society's Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock is entering its 26th year and organizers are starting the season off by announcing the 2023 team.
Calgary
-
Police investigate shots fired between vehicles on Stoney Trail
There are no reported injuries, but Calgary police are investigating after they say shots were fired between two vehicles on the city's ring road.
-
NDP leader waiting to see 'fine print' before endorsing Calgary Flames arena deal
Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley says there is too much hidden fine print for her to endorse a $1.2-billion deal to replace the aging Saddledome with a new arena for the Calgary Flames.
-
Alberta election campaign continues after minor drama at Danielle Smith announcement
The Alberta election is nearing the end of its second week, as United Conservative Leader Danielle Smith dismisses concerns about over past musings about selling hospitals to private operators.
Edmonton
-
Alberta wildfires on Friday: New emergency alerts issued as hot temperatures set in
New emergency alerts were put in place Thursday night as extreme wildfire activity picks up with the return of hot temperatures.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Poor visibility believed to be a factor in 2 multi-vehicle crashes east of Edmonton
More than a dozen vehicles were involved in a pileup in Strathcona County early Friday morning.
-
Oilers look to break trend vs. Golden Knights in Game 5
Heading into Game 5 of their second-round Western Conference playoff series with the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday night in Las Vegas, the Edmonton Oilers will attempt to do something neither team has been able to do in their best-of-seven series.
Toronto
-
Doug Ford dances to 'Electric Avenue' at announcement of new GO buses
Ontario Premier Doug Ford could be seen jiving to what he calls Ontario’s new theme song while speaking to reporters in Oshawa, Ont. on Friday.
-
The most expensive city for car insurance in Ontario revealed
It’s getting more expensive to drive a car in Ontario and rates in at least one city have jumped by nearly 40 per cent since 2021, a new report says.
-
'Get the heck out of the province': Ford slams attackers in assault at Toronto mosque
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has strong words for two people who viciously assaulted a senior outside of a Toronto mosque on Wednesday.
Montreal
-
Financial troubles aside, Montreal's public transit services won't be cut this fall
Despite some bumps in the road, Montreal's public transit agency (STM) says it won't have to cut its services this fall.
-
CAQ convention: Legault to be tested at confidence vote this weekend
Will François Legault's armour be scratched at the end of the national convention this weekend in Sherbrooke? The Quebec premier and Coalition avenir Québec (CAQ) leader must pass the vote of confidence test by his delegates for the second time in his career. The CAQ has dropped down slightly in the polls, with the abandonment of several of its flagship promises -- including the third link project between Quebec City and Lévis -- causing a stir.
-
Communauto adding more than 800 new vehicles to fleet in Montreal, including 80 EVs
Montreal is getting a boost of hundreds of new car-sharing vehicles thanks to a new pilot project in collaboration with Communauto.
Winnipeg
-
Study finds search for women's remains at landfill could take years, cost up to $184M
A search for the remains of two First Nations women at a Winnipeg-area landfill could take up to three years and cost $184 million, says a study examining whether a successful search is possible.
-
Man handed life sentence, no parole for 12 years, in murder of Winnipeg taxi driver
A Winnipeg man who fatally stabbed a taxi driver 17 times in his cab in the North End will spend at least 12 years behind bars before he is eligible parole.
-
Missing Thompson woman last seen in Winnipeg: RCMP
RCMP are looking for the public's help in finding a missing Thompson woman.
Saskatoon
-
How a hate speech investigation led to child pornography charges for a Saskatoon man
Saskatoon police searched a man’s electronic devices to investigate alleged hate comments. The investigation ended with child pornography charges.
-
'Losing those 2 members was devastating': Sask. firefighters learn how to prevent line-of-duty deaths
Over 25 firefighters made their way to Saskatoon for fire ground survival training to prepare them for the challenges they will face on the job.
-
Nutrien slows hiring, expansion plans as sales drop
The CEO of Canadian fertilizer giant Nutrien Ltd. said Thursday the company may consider slowing down its previously announced plan to ramp up potash production, in light of falling prices and lower sales volumes.
Regina
-
Sask. community mourns after loss of 3 young women leaves 8 children motherless
A Saskatchewan community is reeling after the deaths of three young women have left eight children without their mothers.
-
14-year-old Sask. girl's family demands accountability after fatal overdose
The family of a 14-year-old girl who died of a drug overdose says Saskatchewan's social services ministry failed in its duty to help her.
-
Inflation likely slowed again in April, but economists say wage growth a top concern
Canadians' wages are finally growing faster than prices as inflation continues to ease, but that isn't necessarily good news for economists who worry high wage growth might stand in the way of bringing inflation back down to the two per cent target.
Atlantic
-
Construction work on Halifax Infirmary project to start ‘within weeks'
Nova Scotia has reached an agreement with a construction firm on the Halifax Infirmary project.
-
Wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Digby County remains 90 per cent contained
A wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Digby County remains 90 per cent contained.
-
Price of gas down in N.S. and N.B., no change on P.E.I.
The price of gas went down in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick overnight, while there was no change on Prince Edward Island. Meanwhile, the price of diesel increased in Nova Scotia and P.E.I., but decreased in New Brunswick.
London
-
Dumpster fire spreads to building
Crews were called to the scene at 10621 Adelade St. N around 6 a.m. Thursday for a dumpster fire that London fire said was quickly upgraded to a structure fire because flames had spread to the building.
-
Damage estimated at $20,000 after apartment fire
One person was a taken to hospital after London fire crews responded to a blaze at an apartment complex on Whitney street Thursday evening.
-
A disturbance at Masonville Place causes brief lockdown at the mall
A misunderstanding resulted in a heavy police presence at Masonville Place, with the mall being placed in lockdown.
Northern Ontario
-
As his brother is buried near North Bay, man is stuck in Portugal
A man from Portugal who has permanent resident status in Canada is having trouble getting back to northern Ontario for his brother’s funeral.
-
Sudbury police assist bylaw officers with dog, litter of puppies
A dog and a drawer-full of puppies are at a Sudbury animal shelter after police were called to help bylaw officers.
-
Police announce crack down on unruly behavior after chaotic opening weekend at Canada's Wonderland
Police have announced a crack down on disruptive and threatening behaviour after a number of people were arrested during a chaotic opening weekend at Canada’s Wonderland.
Kitchener
-
Riders rack up over 50,000 kms on e-scooters and e-bikes in first month
Residents in the Region of Waterloo are quickly racking up mileage on the orange e-scooters and e-bikes that have been on local roads for nearly a month.
-
'Corrosive substance' left on public toilets in Baden, Ont.: Police
Two people were hurt after what police believe was a “corrosive substance” was placed on toilet seats inside a public washroom in Baden, Ont.
-
Construction begins for affordable housing units inside a Kitchener church
St. Peter’s Lutheran Church and Indwell, a Christian charity, have joined forces to build 41 affordable units inside the Kitchener church.