VANCOUVER -- A B.C. Mountie is taking a creative approach to supporting first responders in the province by using a 3D printer to make personal protective equipment.

Const. Dave Feller has a knack for creating inventions, the RCMP says, and wanted to find a way to help those working on the frontlines during the pandemic.

"All first responders are facing the very real fact that they may be looking at a situation where the supply and demand cannot keep up with the need for the proper masks," Feller, who works in the Merritt detachment, said in a news release.

In his detachment, some officers are using half-face respirators, which can be sanitized and reused. They do, however, use a 3M filter cartridge but prices of those have grown dramatically during the pandemic, Mounties say.

Using his 3D printer, Feller created and tested a cartridge. He then created filters that fit inside using anti-microbial material like what's found in a high-quality respirator mask. From one mask, he was able to make nine filters.

With three 3D printers on hand, Feller can make a cartridge in about two hours. The cartridge can be unscrewed from the mask so that the person wearing it can change the paper filter.

"These masks prevent contamination for officers who have no choice but to be in close proximity to those who are potentially carrying the coronavirus," Feller said.

Production ramping up

Word began to spread of Feller's invention and other nearby detachments began putting in requests for his PPE.

But Feller has also expanded his crafting to make plastic clips that health-care workers can use to take pressure off their ears from wearing a surgical mask all day.

"I have seen nurses use paperclips, tie ribbon and a variety of other options to fulfill a similar purpose," Feller said. "I wanted to provide them with something that was quick, convenient and could be sanitized."

Feller now has a stockpile of these clips that he's delivered to local hospitals and care homes in Merritt, Kamloops, Kelowna and Vancouver Island.

Feller also heard that some health-care workers don't have enough face shields so he began making those too. His design uses a laminated acetate sheet and plastic headbands that are held together with an elastic. He's been giving them out to any first responder or health-care worker who asks.

"While I was on duty assisting at a collision, a firefighter came up to me saying that he heard that I was making face shields," Feller said. "They wanted to know how much they were and if they could put in an order."

Feller's PPE follows all industry standards and practices. He also doesn't charge for any of the items and creates them in his spare time.

His 3D printers are now running 24-7 to keep up with demand and he's looking into creating ventilators as well.

"I just want to help my fellow first responders by supporting and providing this vital equipment during this pandemic," Feller said.