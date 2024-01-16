B.C. Mountie gets year of house arrest for abusing position to pursue women
A Surrey RCMP officer who pleaded guilty to three counts of breach of trust received his sentence on Tuesday.
Cpl. Peter Leckie was handed an 18-month conditional sentence order, a spokesperson for the BC Prosecution Service confirmed. He will serve 12 months of house arrest, followed by six months of curfew.
Leckie’s crimes occurred between 2014 and 2021, and involved three different people, the Surrey RCMP said in 2022 when announcing the charges against him.
Leckie abused his position as a police officer to pursue “intimate relationships with women” by accessing information about them and contacting them while on and off duty, according to the detachment.
In June 2022, Leckie was charged with seven counts of breach of trust and two of obtaining computer service by fraud. In November of that year, the Surrey RCMP announced five additional charges: three more counts of breach of trust, an additional count of obtaining computer service by fraud and one count of sexual assault. He was later handed another count of breach of trust, bringing the total charges to 15.
He pleaded guilty to three of the counts of breach of trust, and the remaining charges were stayed.
The B.C. RCMP also confirmed that Leckie is suspended without pay, and that the police force is holding a code of conduct hearing for him on June 17.
With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Lisa Steacy
