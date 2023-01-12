B.C. mountains suspend operations as rainfall warning sets in for South Coast

COQUITLAM, B.C. -

A brief stint of sunny skies on B.C.’s South Coast has come to an end as a rainfall warning is now in effect.

Environment Canada is forecasting heavy rain which could cause localized flooding.

Water began pooling on roadways Thursday morning, making it hard for drivers to see.

“If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance,” wrote Environment Canada.

The rainfall warning is in effect for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley,near the North Shore mountains, Howe Sound, eastand westVancouver Island, and the Sunshine Coast. Forecasters say a frontal system will bring heavy rain throughout the day.

“Total rainfall amounts of 50 to 100 mm is expected before the rain eases on Friday,” wrote Environment Canada.

Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Officials are reminding people to watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

Mount Seymour announced early Thursday morning that it would be closed due to inclement weather.

It’s expected to reopen as usual Friday morning.

Whistler Blackcomb was also hindered by the storm.

“A significant weather system is in the forecast! Due to heavy precipitation, fluctuating freezing levels and strong to extreme ridge top winds, guests should expect delays and possible closures for some lifts -especially in the alpine,” it wrote in a tweet Thursday morning.

The province is warning people that power outages are possible.

It urges everyone to prepare for the storm by having an emergency kit-- including food and water, a battery-operated radio, flashlights and batteries.