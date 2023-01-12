B.C. mountains suspend operations as rainfall warning sets in for South Coast
A brief stint of sunny skies on B.C.’s South Coast has come to an end as a rainfall warning is now in effect.
Environment Canada is forecasting heavy rain which could cause localized flooding.
Water began pooling on roadways Thursday morning, making it hard for drivers to see.
“If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance,” wrote Environment Canada.
The rainfall warning is in effect for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley,near the North Shore mountains, Howe Sound, eastand westVancouver Island, and the Sunshine Coast. Forecasters say a frontal system will bring heavy rain throughout the day.
“Total rainfall amounts of 50 to 100 mm is expected before the rain eases on Friday,” wrote Environment Canada.
Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Officials are reminding people to watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.
Mount Seymour announced early Thursday morning that it would be closed due to inclement weather.
It’s expected to reopen as usual Friday morning.
Whistler Blackcomb was also hindered by the storm.
“A significant weather system is in the forecast! Due to heavy precipitation, fluctuating freezing levels and strong to extreme ridge top winds, guests should expect delays and possible closures for some lifts -especially in the alpine,” it wrote in a tweet Thursday morning.
The province is warning people that power outages are possible.
It urges everyone to prepare for the storm by having an emergency kit-- including food and water, a battery-operated radio, flashlights and batteries.
Vancouver Top Stories
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Airlines, airport authorities and transport minister testifying today about holiday travel chaos
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Police issue $100,000 reward for information on abducted Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri
Police are offering up a $100,000 reward for anyone with information about the location of an Ontario woman who was abducted a year ago Thursday.
'Freedom Convoy' supporter says Confederate flag on his truck a 'rebel sign'
An Ottawa roofer says the Confederate flag on his pickup truck at the 'Freedom Convoy' protest was a symbol of rebellion against government.
'Very emotional': Syrian refugee stranded at airport for months granted Canadian citizenship
Hassan Al Kontar, a Syrian refugee who was forced to live at a Malaysian airport for seven months, has been granted Canadian citizenship.
BREAKING | Homes evacuated, 1 person seriously injured after explosion in St. Catharines, Ont.
One person is in hospital with significant burns and a number of homes and businesses have been evacuated following a fire that triggered a number of explosions at a business in St. Catharines, Ont.
B.C. woman ordered to reimburse former employer for 'time theft'
A B.C. woman who was fired from her job has been ordered to pay her former employer $1,500 as reimbursement for "time theft."
Rights group releases scathing report on Canada's violations of Indigenous rights
A leading human rights group says Canada is failing to address long-standing abuses, delivering a scathing rebuke of what it calls the federal government's inadequate climate policy and violations of the rights of Indigenous people and immigration detainees.
Classified documents found at Biden's home: White House
Documents with classified markings from U.S. President Joe Biden's time as vice president were found at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, the White House said Thursday, days after it was disclosed that sensitive documents were also found at the office of his former Washington institute.
WATCH LIVE | Airlines, airport authorities and transport minister testifying today about holiday travel chaos
Top officials from major Canadian airlines, airport authorities and Transport Minister Omar Alghabra will be facing a series of tough questions on Thursday as they come before MPs on the House transport committee to try to explain why this holiday's travel season descended into chaos for many travellers.
New Barbie for younger children comes with flesh-tone modesty undergarments, de-emphasized bust line
Love her or loathe her, Barbie has been transformed again, this time into a version for children as young as 3.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. escapee gets life without parole for 25 years over 'grotesque' Metchosin murder
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has sentenced Zachary Armitage to life in prison without chance of parole for 25 years for the “grotesque” first-degree murder of Martin Payne at his home on Vancouver Island.
-
B.C. launches hiring drive for Crown prosecutors to help address repeat offending
The British Columbia Prosecution Service has launched a recruitment drive for Crown lawyers and other staff, part of a series of recent measures to address repeat violent offending.
-
Former Victoria-to-Vancouver luxury ferry sold to Mexican company
A short-lived luxury ferry between Victoria and Vancouver has been sold to a Mexican company and was being loaded for transport in Victoria on Tuesday.
Calgary
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Airlines, airport authorities and transport minister testifying today about holiday travel chaos
Top officials from major Canadian airlines, airport authorities and Transport Minister Omar Alghabra will be facing a series of tough questions on Thursday as they come before MPs on the House transport committee to try to explain why this holiday's travel season descended into chaos for many travellers.
-
'Literally hell': Father critical of police investigation into Calgary crash that killed his son
Bob Donoghue has a difficult time choosing a favourite photo of his son growing up.
-
Lethbridge is growing, latest StatCan data indicates
The City of Lethbridge is an attractive place to move to in Alberta, according to the most recent data from Statistics Canada.
Edmonton
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW | 36 beds opening in Edmonton for homeless people recently discharged from ER
Alberta is opening up three dozen beds for homeless Edmontonians who were just released from hospital emergency departments.
-
'She had to buy the coffee': Stranded traveller scores ride with Olympic champion
The thick, soupy fog hanging over Edmonton this week has been a pain for passengers and airline staff alike, but for one B.C. woman it led to a cute story that she'll never forget.
-
Fatal bat fungus White Nose Syndrome makes first appearances in Alberta
A disease that has been nearly wiping out bat populations in Eastern Canada and the U.S. has made its first appearance in Alberta.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police issue $100,000 reward for information on abducted Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri
Police are offering up a $100,000 reward for anyone with information about the location of an Ontario woman who was abducted a year ago Thursday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Homes evacuated, 1 person seriously injured after explosion in St. Catharines, Ont.
One person is in hospital with significant burns and a number of homes and businesses have been evacuated following a fire that triggered a number of explosions at a business in St. Catharines, Ont.
-
Police to provide update in case of Ontario couple murdered in Vaughan
Police are scheduled to provide an update Thursday on the murders of an Ontario couple who disappeared in 2021.
Montreal
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | What you need to know about Thursday night's winter storm in Quebec
An intensifying Colorado low is barreling toward Eastern Canada. Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued watches and warnings from Southern Ontario to Newfoundland. Montreal and Southwestern Quebec are under winter storm warnings for 15 to 25 centimetres of heavy wet snow expected Thursday night through Friday.
-
Former NHL defenceman P.K. Subban set for emotional return to Montreal
P.K. Subban knows standing at centre ice in Montreal's Bell Centre on Thursday will stir emotions. Montreal is set to honour Subban ahead of a game against the Nashville Predators, the team the Habs dealt the blue-liner to in 2016.
-
Sherbrooke woman arrested for alleged break-in, vehicle theft
A woman in her 50s from Laval, Que. was arrested Wednesday in Sherbrooke for an alleged attempted vehicle theft and break-in the night before.
Winnipeg
-
'I thought I was going to die': Woman wants changes to transit security after being threatened
A Manitoba woman said she feared for her life and wants to see safety improved on Winnipeg Transit after she said she was threatened on the bus on Tuesday.
-
Manitoba drivers to pay more for car insurance
Manitoba drivers will be paying a bit more for their car insurance over the next year.
-
Eating fast food linked to potentially life-threatening liver condition, new study finds
A new study has found that consumption of fast food is associated with a potentially life-threatening condition of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.
Saskatoon
-
'It’s the worst they’ve seen it': Saskatoon children’s hospital overwhelmed
The Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) is warning about an ongoing health crisis at Saskatoon’s Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital (JPCH).
-
When a minute lasts forever: Sask. mom still mourning son slain by gang
The mother of a gang member in Prince Albert, who was slain after kissing another member's girl, shares the story of how she thinks he became involved with the gang, and the hopes she had for his future.
-
BRIT is back: Western Canada’s premiere high school basketball tournament returns for 53rd year
The Bedford Road Invitational Tournament (BRIT) is back for it’s 53rd year, after the pandemic forced it into a two-year hiatus.
Regina
-
Sask. First Nation to make 'major announcement' about discovery at former residential school site
Star Blanket Cree Nation is set to make a major announcement related to the community's ground penetrating radar search around the site of the former Qu'Appelle Indian Industrial School.
-
'Not going to believe the stats': Sask. teen defying the odds as he recovers from severe spinal cord injury
A Saskatchewan teenager is defying the odds while recovering in hospital after suffering a severe spinal cord injury.
-
Strong support across Canada for construction of national RCMP museum: heritage centre
Consultations and engagement in regards to making the RCMP Heritage Centre a national museum are now complete.
Atlantic
-
Winter storm and snowfall warnings issued for New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island
A series of weather warnings were issued in the Maritimes early Thursday morning ahead of a messy Friday forecast.
-
'Time for us to mobilize': Nova Scotia's ER deaths grow with doctor wait list
In a week where Nova Scotia's health-care system has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons, there was more bad news Wednesday. Newly released data shows that deaths in Nova Scotia emergency departments were up 10 per cent in 2022 from the previous year.
-
Murder trial: Text messages led police to suspect Halifax med student was killer
This first time police interviewed William Sandeson about the disappearance of a fellow Dalhousie University student, they didn't learn much.
London
-
Trial for man accused of killing Muslim family in London, Ont. moved to Windsor
The trial of the man accused of killing a Muslim family in London, Ont., will be heard in Windsor. As previously reported, the change of venue was granted in July 2022 but a location had not been announced.
-
Pedestrian struck in Simcoe
A pedestrian is in hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle, according to OPP.
-
Victim defrauded of $110,000 in cryptocurrency scam
Middlesex OPP are investigating a $110,000 cryptocurrency fraud in Thames Centre.
Northern Ontario
-
Quebec man guilty of dangerous driving in Hwy. 17 crash
A Quebec man has been found guilty of two counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm for a July 2018 crash on Highway 17 that left a victim with life-threatening injuries.
-
Wiikwemkoong hires security guards, increases video surveillance after recent string of incidents
After a string of recent criminal activity, Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory is hiring security to patrol the community overnight.
-
Federal tax credit for multi-generational home renovations now available to Canadians
The federal government is offering a new tax credit to help make it easier for Canadians to care for adult relatives in their own homes.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge encampment fire causes Hwy. 401 closure
A section of Highway 401 eastbound in Cambridge was shut down for several hours overnight due to a fire at a nearby encampment.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Homes evacuated, 1 person seriously injured after explosion in St. Catharines, Ont.
One person is in hospital with significant burns and a number of homes and businesses have been evacuated following a fire that triggered a number of explosions at a business in St. Catharines, Ont.
-
Driver rushed to hospital after crash involving semi-truck outside Guelph
The driver of a sedan has been transported hospital with what police call life-altering injuries after a crash involving a semi-truck outside Guelph.