B.C. mountains suspend operations as rainfall warning issued for South Coast

Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley. (CTV) Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley. (CTV)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

At least one person missing after explosion at Quebec propane company

Quebec provincial police say at least one person is missing Thursday after an explosion at a fuel distribution company in the Lanaudiere region. At an afternoon press conference in St-Roch-de-l'Achigan, the municipality where the blast occurred, a spokesperson for the Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson said it's possible more people are missing.

Explosion at a propane company in St-Roch de l'Achigan (photo: Michel Varin)

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

  • At least one person missing after explosion at Quebec propane company

    Quebec provincial police say at least one person is missing Thursday after an explosion at a fuel distribution company in the Lanaudiere region. At an afternoon press conference in St-Roch-de-l'Achigan, the municipality where the blast occurred, a spokesperson for the Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson said it's possible more people are missing.

    Explosion at a propane company in St-Roch de l'Achigan (photo: Michel Varin)

  • Montreal re-allows use of rat poison after home-infestation complaints

    The City of Montreal has backtracked on its list of banned chemicals to allow the use of one rodenticide commonly used to exterminate rats. The city has decided to allow exterminators to use diphacinone, which until this week was banned alongside glyphosate, a controversial herbicide, Bromethaline, a neurotoxin with no known antidote, and about 30 other fungicides, herbicides, insecticides, and rodenticides.

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener