B.C. mom fears for children's safety after family court ruling

A Vancouver mother fears she may never see her kids again after a judge ordered them turned over to their stepmother, despite the fact their father is wanted on serious drug and weapons charges.

She surrendered her children to their stepmother on Saturday.

“We were just getting everything ready, and then my daughter started crying,” said the woman, who CTV News is not naming to protect the identities of her children.

Vancouver police have offered a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the children’s father – who CTV News is also not naming because that could also identify the nine and 12-year-old children.

The man faces 17 charges related to an investigation that turned up drugs, weapons and cash.

“Investigators seized more than 20 kilograms of fentanyl, nearly 10 kilograms of methamphetamine, three firearms, a live grenade, and over $300,000 in cash,” said Insp. Phil Heard at a June news conference to announce the hefty reward.

Police accuse the father of cutting off a court-ordered ankle monitor and fleeing the country before his April 2022 trial.

His current whereabouts are unknown.

Still, earlier this month, a judge granted a temporary custody order to the father’s current wife who still lives in Metro Vancouver.

The children’s mother admits she did not attend that hearing, saying she had safety concerns because of the father’s alleged ties to the criminal underworld.

She said she now regrets that decision.

“A hundred per cent. She’s not related to my kids. And legally she has no rights,” the mother said. “I would just never think that it would be that easy for my rights to be taken away.”

CTV News has obtained an email written by a detective with the Vancouver Police Department’s Intimate Partner Violence and Assessment Unit which discusses allegations of abuse by the stepmother.

“I overheard her daughter… make an allegation of abuse… the file has (been) forwarded to MCFD,” the detective wrote in the email.

A letter from a staff member in the Ministry of Children and Family Development also identifies concerns about the children’s father and stepmother.

"If either were to obtain custody of your children...this would initiate a child protection investigation,” wrote a member of MCFD’s Child Protection Unit.

The mother said her worst fear is that the stepmother will take her children out of the country to live with their father.

“They’re going to be gone. He was able to go. He’s not here now. So, it’s not impossible for it to happen again,” she said. “They’re my life. They’re my heart. They’re a part of me. I’ll be absolutely broken.”

The woman has retained a new lawyer who plans to file an emergency application to overturn the custody order.