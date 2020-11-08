VANCOUVER -- The election of vice-president Kamala Harris prompted a wave on congratulations over the weekend, including from an old elementary school classmate in B.C.

Long-time MLA Nick Simons shared an old black-and-white picture on social media Saturday showing a young Harris posing atop a human pyramid of students from École Face in Montreal.

Poking out from behind the vice-president elect's legs is Simons, sporting a bowl cut.

"I can tell you I've had a haircut since," he said with a laugh. "I have a feeling it's a buddy of mine taking the picture and I'm just making sure I'm in it – looking for the camera early in life."

Simons, who has represented the Powell River-Sunshine Coast riding since 2005, said they would have been about 12 years old when the picture was taken.

"It was the last year of elementary school, Grade 7," he told CTV News. "She went on to high school at Westmount High."

The Montreal secondary school also celebrated Harris's win on social media this weekend, calling her a "WHS Knight in the White House!"

Simons, who just ran a successful campaign of his own during last month's provincial election, said he didn't join Harris at Westmount, and doesn't have many memories of their time at École Face, apart from appearing in a couple musicals together.

He said he's proud of the vice-president elect's connection to Canada, however.

"Obviously I think her background and experience, including her time in Montreal, has shaped her to be the person she is," Simons said. "I think we're all thankful there's a change in the administration, and that she's part of it gives us a little sense of pride as well."

Harris's historic election victory marks several firsts for the United States. She was born to an Indian mother and Jamaican father, meaning she will be the first Indian-American or Black person ever to assume the U.S. vice-presidency, as well as the highest-ranking woman ever to serve in the country's government.

The Associated Press declared presidential candidate Joe Biden and Harris winners of the U.S. election on Saturday after they clinched Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes. The winners of the states of Alaska, Georgia and North Carolina have yet to be declared.