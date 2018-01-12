

VANCOUVER - A lawsuit has been filed against a minor hockey association, a team representative and 60 unidentified players and parents alleging more than $200,000 in damage was caused at a hotel in Squamish, B.C.

A notice of civil claim says water from a damaged line leaked into the hallway and down an elevator hoistway after an ice machine was allegedly kicked or pushed by one or more players, causing damages to the structure and contents of the hotel.

The claim filed in B.C. Supreme Court on Tuesday said the incident happened in February 2016 when players and their parents stayed at the hotel for a tournament.

The Abbotsford Minor Hockey Association and a team representative named in the lawsuit could not be reached for comment, and no statements of defence have been filed with the court.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

The hotel says it signed an agreement with the team's coach or manager representing the hockey association stating minors would be supervised by a legal guardian at all times and the association would be responsible for any damages or losses.

The hotel contends that adequate supervision was not arranged for the players and the alleged incident involving the ice machine was not promptly reported to its staff.

The hotel is seeking costs, general and special damages, and claims it suffered a loss of income.