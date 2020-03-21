VANCOUVER -- The B.C. ministers responsible for housing and for poverty reduction are set to announce new measures on Saturday to help vulnerable people during the COVID-19 crisis.

Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, and Shane Simpson, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction, will hold the press conference starting at 10 a.m. Saturday. CTV News will be live streaming the announcement.



Robinson and Simpson will be joined by Shayne Ramsay, CEO of BC Housing.

BC Housing has already instructed non-profit housing providers to not evict anyone over non-payment at this time.

Renters and tenant advocates have been calling for measures to ban evictions as measures to contain COVID-19 increasingly impact residents' wages.

At a press conference on Friday, Vancouver's mayor, Kennedy Stewart, called on the province to help renters who are struggling. Earlier this week, the city asked developers to voluntarily halt any planned evictions, a request that only applies to buildings that are being redeveloped.

In a statement sent to CTV News on Friday, Robinson said: "All options are on the table. We are wokring to make sure people are not evicted because of this crisis."

















