B.C. mining executive, geoscientist fined for misleading investors about size of gold and silver reserves

The former head of a mineral exploration company and a geoscientist must pay a total of roughly $242,000 in fines and have been banned from financial markets for making false or misleading statements, a B.C. regulator has ruled.

A panel of the B.C. Securities Commission issued the fines to Ontario resident James Arthur Robert Voisin and Victoria resident John Charles Archibald for their roles in publicly overestimating the gold and silver resources of QcX Gold Corp. in 2014.

That year, the company obtained "a quick, non-compliant overview" of the minerals on its property in the Mexican state of Sonora from an experienced mining engineer, according to a news release from the BCSC.

"The company told the engineer the estimate would not be used publicly," the commission said in its release.

Voisin – who was then the president and CEO of QcX – asked Archibald to prepare a technical report on the property. Archibald – a geoscientist "who had no experience calculating or estimating mineral resources," according to the BCSC – used the engineer's estimate in the report without her knowledge.

"QcX later obtained two further estimates on the mineral reserves, neither of which were disclosed in a timely way and both of which were significantly lower than the first estimate contained in the technical report," the BCSC said.

In April of this year, the panel found that QcX, Voisin and Archibald had made false or misleading statements in the report and about it. The panel also found that Voisin and the company had breached several sections of the National Instrument Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and violated the continuous disclosure requirements of the Securities Act.

Voisin was also found to have committed insider trading "when he sold shares of QcX 121 days before the company publicly remedied its significantly deficient disclosure about its gold and silver reserves," according to the BCSC.

In its decision on sanctions issued this week, the panel concluded that Voisin and Archibald had shown "a willingness to circumvent the rules and standards which were designed to protect the investing public from misleading information."

“Voisin, as a director and the CEO of an issuer, and Archibald, as a professional engineer, should have stood as gatekeepers to uphold the relevant standards,” the panel said. “Instead they did the opposite.”

The panel ordered Voisin to pay the BCSC a $130,000 administrative penalty, plus $36,790 representing the money he obtained through illegal insider trading.

Archibald was ordered to pay a $75,000 administrative penalty.

The panel also banned each man from participating in the financial markets.

Voisin, 65, received a permanent ban from "trading in or purchasing any securities or derivatives except for his own accounts through a registered dealer," according to the BCSC release. He is also prohibited from holding promotional, management or advisory roles in the markets.

Archibald, 75, was banned from "trading in or purchasing any securities or derivatives except for his own accounts" for 10 years, according to the BCSC. He is also banned from holding promotional, management or advisory roles during that time.

"At present, neither Voisin nor Archibald should be trusted with a gatekeeper role in public markets," the panel concluded in its decision.

"Both have shown a disregard for, and lack of understanding of, the public market’s need for clear, timely information which meets the standards investors assume apply when a technical report is signed by a (qualified person)."