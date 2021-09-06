Advertisement
B.C. mayor alleges he was accosted, run over by vehicle
Published Monday, September 6, 2021 7:38AM PDT
Doug McCallum has been elected the new mayor of Surrey.
Share:
SURREY, B.C. -- The mayor of Surrey, B.C., says he was “verbally assaulted” and hit by a car on Saturday.
Doug McCallum says the incident happened when he was out grocery shopping.
He says he was accosted and then “run over by a vehicle.”
McCallum says the incident is being investigated by the police.
He says he's doing OK.
The RCMP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 5, 2021.