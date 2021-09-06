SURREY, B.C. -- The mayor of Surrey, B.C., says he was “verbally assaulted” and hit by a car on Saturday.

Doug McCallum says the incident happened when he was out grocery shopping.

He says he was accosted and then “run over by a vehicle.”

McCallum says the incident is being investigated by the police.

He says he's doing OK.

The RCMP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 5, 2021.