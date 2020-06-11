VANCOUVER -- For the sixth day in a row, no one has died from COVID-19 in British Columbia.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 14 new test-positive cases of the virus on Thursday, bringing the total number of infections recorded in B.C. since the start of the pandemic to 2,694. The provincial death toll from the virus remains at 167.

Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix gave the update during a live briefing in Victoria.

There are currently 183 active cases of the virus in B.C. Thirteen patients are currently in hospital, and of those, five are in critical care. The number of people considered to be recovered from COVID-19 now sits at 2,344.

No new outbreaks in health-care facilities have been detected, but there continue to be five active outbreaks in long-term care homes.

During the briefing, Henry also addressed the latest overdose numbers released from the B.C. Coroners Service, which found the province recorded 170 illicit drug deaths in May. This is the highest total ever recorded in a single month in the province's history.

"I cannot express how difficult this news has been to hear," she said. "My thoughts and condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their loved ones, and I share your grief."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Watch an American Sign Language translation of the news conference on the provincial government's YouTube page.