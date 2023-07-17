B.C. man who watched 16-year-old stepdaughter shower avoids jail time
A B.C. man who pleaded guilty to watching his 16-year-old stepdaughter in the shower has been given a conditional discharge – meaning he will serve no jail time and have no criminal record if he follows the terms of his probation.
The disturbing incident is outlined in a sentencing decision handed down last week in Vernon provincial court. Because of a publication ban intended to protect the young victim's identity, the man is referred to only by the initials J.S.
According to the decision, J.S. was in a common-law relationship with the victim's mother when the offence took place in July 2022. The teenager had grown suspicious of J.S. – for reasons that aren't outlined in the document – and set up a cellphone to record the front door of the bathroom as she was showering.
The video captured J.S. "surreptitiously" watching his stepdaughter for about a minute and 45 seconds, and propping his own cellphone against a window in the bathroom door, according to the sentencing decision.
"While watching her on his cellphone, he reached into the front of his shorts twice and briefly placed his hand on his crotch," Judge Nicholas Preovolos wrote. "I infer from the movement of his hand that he was masturbating."
The victim told her mother what happened and the two of them reported the incident to police the next day. The mother also ended her relationship with J.S.
J.S., who is 51 years old, ultimately pleaded guilty to one count of voyeurism, and prosecutors requested a sentence of three to six months behind bars, with another two years’ probation.
FACTORS IN SENTENCING
The victim said her former stepfather's actions caused her significant psychological harm, and led to difficulties in other relationships. Her mother also expressed feeling guilty over what happened, and said she has struggled to place her trust in people since the incident.
Preovolos considered those impacts as aggravating factors in sentencing, but balanced them against several mitigating factors, including that J.S. is a first-time offender who pleaded guilty.
The judge pointed to J.S.’s “service to his country and community” as a former member of the military and a firefighter, and the fact that he has already suffered “collateral consequences” since being caught.
The court heard J.S.'s sexual offence against his teenage stepdaughter cost him his firefighting career, as well as his relationship with his older brothers, and has permanently tarnished his reputation in his community.
Preovolos also credited J.S. for seeking counselling with a clinical psychologist who has experience treating sex offenders, which he began months after the July 2022 incident.
J.S. expressed remorse to the court for his crime, though the Crown argued he had tried to downplay the seriousness of his offence during a risk assessment interview by describing the victim as "older" and "independent."
The judge said the offender's lawyers had offered a "reasonable explanation" for his choice of words.
"He was asked to describe (the victim) and only used the words 'older' and 'independent' to convey that she was mature for her age," Preovolos wrote.
HELPING OFFENDER'S JOB PROSPECTS
In weighing whether a conditional discharge would be appropriate, Preovolos said it could help J.S.'s job prospects should he return to another former career as an electrician, where he "might need to pass a criminal record check to work in certain settings such as government."
The judge described the decision to allow a discharge as difficult, but found that doing so – while imposing appropriate probation conditions – would not undermine the court's goals of denunciation and deterrence.
Preovolos sentenced J.S. to 18 months of probation, during which the offender must remain on good behaviour, avoid contact with his victim, and complete 40 hours of community service.
J.S. must also complete any counselling or education programs ordered by his probation officer, including a Sex Offender Treatment Program, and avoid living under the same roof as anyone under the age of 18 “unless (he has) informed that person’s guardian of (his) conviction.”
Correction
A previous version of this article incidated J.S. received a conditional sentence, rather than a conditional discharge.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Nike permanently ends sponsorship of Hockey Canada
Nike has permanently ended its sponsorship of Hockey Canada, after the company temporarily paused its support for the hockey organization following backlash over its handling of allegations of sexual assaults and funding for settlements of these claims.
Ontario man, 50, identified as victim of Mont Tremblant gondola crash
The Quebec Coroner's office has identified the man who was killed after he was ejected from a gondola at Mont Tremblant on Sunday as Sheldon Johnson, 50, from Kingston, Ontario. And earlier on Monday, Quebec provincial police confirmed the type of construction equipment involved in the crash that killed Johnson and seriously injured a woman, also in her 50s, was a drilling machine belonging to a third party.
Prime Minister Trudeau talks carbon tax, Chignecto Isthmus and future of the RCMP
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sat down Monday for an interview with CTV Atlantic’s Todd Battis. The one-on-one covered a range of topics, including carbon pricing, the future of the RCMP and the relationship between the federal government and Atlantic premiers.
Shortage of drug used for heart tests is resulting in delayed scans for patients, doctor says
A national shortage of a crucial medication used to perform tests on the heart is leaving patients on longer wait lists, one expert says.
Goodwill employee finds hidden treasure dating back to WWII
A tin box with a secret compartment led a Goodwill employee to discover a hidden treasure.
'We're not there yet': LeBlanc on status of foreign interference public inquiry
Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says while the federal government is 'not there yet' when it comes to launching some form of public inquiry into foreign interference, 'constructive and collaborative' conversations are continuing — with more scheduled in the days ahead.
James Cameron denies Titanic submersible movie speculation
James Cameron is not working on a project tied to the OceanGate submersible tragedy.
Satellite image shows Hudson Bay sea ice breaking up earlier than usual
Warm weather has accelerated the breakup of sea ice in Hudson Bay this year, part of a growing trend of summer sea ice coverage shrinking every decade.
As immigration debate rages on, new report makes the case for more newcomers
At a time when skeptics are questioning Canada's plan to ramp up immigration, a new report argues the country needs to welcome a lot more newcomers to counter-balance its aging demographic.
Vancouver Island
-
'We're all kind of shocked': Massive fish die-off on the Cowichan River has many concerned
There is a mystery unfolding on the Cowichan River, discovered by two snorkelers last week near Skutz Falls.
-
Mountie struck, police vehicles damaged by motorcyclist near Duncan
Mounties with British Columbia's highway patrol unit are appealing for witnesses to come forward after an officer was struck by a motorcycle near Duncan, causing minor injuries.
-
Highway 4 reopens after overnight closure due to wind danger
Vancouver Island's only highway to the western communities of Port Alberni, Tofino and Ucluelet reopened Monday morning after high winds forced it to close Sunday afternoon.
Calgary
-
Calgary surgeon performs minimally invasive heart surgery as it was still beating
A cardiac surgeon at the Foothills Medical Centre performed a procedure on a patient that typically would have required the patient's chest to be opened up, using only a small incision while the patient's heart continued beating.
-
103-year-old who still loves the links tees off in Calgary and Areas Seniors Golf Tournament
Calgary golfer Harry Eisenhauer is getting closer to that elusive duffer dream of "golfing your age."
-
Environment Canada issues tornado warning south of Calgary
Update: Monday's tornado warning south of Calgary has since been lifted.
Edmonton
-
Two-vehicle collision closes stretch of 156 Street on Edmonton's northside
A collision on Edmonton's northside has prompted city police to ask drivers to steer away from the site of it.
-
Beaumont man, 20, missing in North Saskatchewan River
The person who disappeared in the North Saskatchewan River southwest of Edmonton on Sunday is a 20-year-old man from Beaumont, RCMP said on Monday.
-
Man who stole truck, pointed gun at owner in northern Alta. caught on camera: RCMP
A truck owner chased down the man who stole it before confronting and disarming him over the weekend, Alberta Mounties revealed Monday along with photos of the suspect.
Toronto
-
Ontario crypto king apologizes to investors in video while appearing badly beaten from kidnapping
Video has emerged of self-described crypto king Aiden Pleterski apologizing to investors while he was badly injured from a kidnapping last December.
-
Some Toronto grocery stores have cut beer and wine sales. This is why
A handful of grocers in Toronto have stopped selling alcohol due to rising levels of theft and razor-thin margins.
-
Public vigil planned for mother of 2 killed by stray bullet in Toronto
A vigil is set to be held tonight for a woman who was killed by a stray bullet in Toronto's east end more than a week ago.
Montreal
-
Ontario man, 50, identified as victim of Mont Tremblant gondola crash
The Quebec Coroner's office has identified the man who was killed after he was ejected from a gondola at Mont Tremblant on Sunday as Sheldon Johnson, 50, from Kingston, Ontario. And earlier on Monday, Quebec provincial police confirmed the type of construction equipment involved in the crash that killed Johnson and seriously injured a woman, also in her 50s, was a drilling machine belonging to a third party.
-
Why a French-speaking woman was denied a rape kit at a Montreal hospital
The process to get a rape kit in Montreal is being questioned after a sexual assault victim was brought to three different hospitals before receiving the service. The 2020 incident has also triggered an investigation by Quebec's language watchdog, the OQLF, as the victim was initially redirected because she speaks French.
-
Five Quebec Cree communities face evacuations over wildfires
Five Cree communities are currently at various stages of evacuations as the forest fires continue across northern Quebec.
Winnipeg
-
'It can be done safely': Experts say method for landfill search has been successful in the past
A panel of forensic experts brought together by Manitoba's Indigenous leaders say a search of a landfill near Winnipeg for the remains of two Indigenous women can be done safely.
-
Five people remain in hospital a month after Manitoba bus crash
Five people remain in hospital more than a month after a fiery bus crash in Manitoba that killed 17 others.
-
Good Samaritan buys $1,200 bike for man who was robbed in Winnipeg
A man cycling across Canada to promote mental health awareness says he is overwhelmed by the support he’s received after he had his bike and money stolen during a stop in Winnipeg, Man.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon woman rejected 3 times for medical assistance in dying
A Saskatoon woman who says she’s been living with chronic pain for years says her requests for a medically assisted death have been turned down three times.
-
Sask. RCMP investigating suspicious death in Witchekan Lake First Nation
Saskatchewan RCMP are investigating a suspicious death in Witchekan Lake First Nation on Saturday.
-
Saskatoon firefighters called to fire on active power line
Saskatoon firefighters had to call in SaskPower to put out a fire south of the Willows Golf Course on Monday morning.
Regina
-
Saskatoon woman rejected 3 times for medical assistance in dying
A Saskatoon woman who says she’s been living with chronic pain for years says her requests for a medically assisted death have been turned down three times.
-
Here's how the Youth Criminal Justice Act is used in historical cases
Lawyer and University of Saskatchewan (USask) lecturer Hilary Peterson explains why the Youth Criminal Justice Act is used in cases where the accused is charged long after they become a legal adult.
-
105 calls for service, 26 arrests recorded at Country Thunder 2023
It was a busy weekend for RCMP at this year's Country Thunder musical festival but not as busy as years prior according to police.
Atlantic
-
Prime Minister Trudeau talks carbon tax, Chignecto Isthmus and future of the RCMP
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sat down Monday for an interview with CTV Atlantic’s Todd Battis. The one-on-one covered a range of topics, including carbon pricing, the future of the RCMP and the relationship between the federal government and Atlantic premiers.
-
PM Trudeau paddles N.S. lake for North American Indigenous Games
The Prime Minister paddled along with Mi'kmaw chiefs and athletes across Lake Banook in Dartmouth, N.S., Monday morning — as the North American Indigenous Games got underway.
-
Ex-officer's account of being ordered to 'close' rape file challenged in N.S. hearing
A former RCMP officer who testified last week that he was ordered to stop investigating an alleged sexual assault in Halifax is having his account questioned today during cross-examination.
London
-
Witness says friend of accused was the driver at hit-and-run trial
On Monday, jurors heard testimony from Jamie-Lee Ford-Jones, Jesse Bleck’s ex-girlfriend. Bleck is accused of hitting Tristan Roby with a car while he was cycling along Exeter Road on the night of July 21, 2019.
-
Air Transat announces winter destinations out of London, Ont.
It might only be mid-July, but it’s never too early to start planning your next tropical winter getaway. Beginning this November, Air Transat will offer two tropical destinations for sun seekers out of London International Airport.
-
Stolen truck suspect flees across Highway 401 on foot
OPP officers are looking for a man accused of abandoning a stolen black pickup truck that was found in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 across from the Dutton ONRoute.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay police involved in manhunt for ‘armed and dangerous’ offender
The North Bay Police Service is searching for Marc Gauthier, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant and was last seen fleeing the area of Fisher Street in the direction of North Bay’s downtown core.
-
Pavement recycling program put on pause in Sudbury
A pilot project using a new technique to replace asphalt in Sudbury on three area roadways is at a standstill.
-
Accused charged with threatening northern Ont. neighbour, arrested again 10 min after being released
A recent fight between tenants in an apartment building in northern Ontario stretched over two days and led to multiple arrests for the accused in the case.
Kitchener
-
University of Waterloo fields questions from staff and students in wake of attack
Nearly three weeks after an attack at the University of Waterloo sent three people to hospital, questions remain about the university’s response.
-
'Heard these 2 loud explosions': Witnesses describe dramatic takedown after 6 people arrested for 2 armed robberies in Waterloo region
Waterloo regional police say six males have been arrested after two Waterloo Region businesses were robbed Monday morning, including a pharmacy in Ayr and financial institution in Waterloo.
-
Two dirt bike crashes in two days along same rural road
Two crashes in two days involving dirt bikes, both taking place on the same stretch of rural road, are prompting a response from regional police and motorcycle safety experts.