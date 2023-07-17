B.C. man who watched 16-year-old stepdaughter shower avoids jail time

A B.C. man who pleaded guilty to watching his 16-year-old stepdaughter in the shower has been given a conditional discharge – meaning he will serve no jail time and have no criminal record if he follows the terms of his probation.

The disturbing incident is outlined in a sentencing decision handed down last week in Vernon provincial court. Because of a publication ban intended to protect the young victim's identity, the man is referred to only by the initials J.S.

According to the decision, J.S. was in a common-law relationship with the victim's mother when the offence took place in July 2022. The teenager had grown suspicious of J.S. – for reasons that aren't outlined in the document – and set up a cellphone to record the front door of the bathroom as she was showering.

The video captured J.S. "surreptitiously" watching his stepdaughter for about a minute and 45 seconds, and propping his own cellphone against a window in the bathroom door, according to the sentencing decision.

"While watching her on his cellphone, he reached into the front of his shorts twice and briefly placed his hand on his crotch," Judge Nicholas Preovolos wrote. "I infer from the movement of his hand that he was masturbating."

The victim told her mother what happened and the two of them reported the incident to police the next day. The mother also ended her relationship with J.S.

J.S., who is 51 years old, ultimately pleaded guilty to one count of voyeurism, and prosecutors requested a sentence of three to six months behind bars, with another two years’ probation.

FACTORS IN SENTENCING

The victim said her former stepfather's actions caused her significant psychological harm, and led to difficulties in other relationships. Her mother also expressed feeling guilty over what happened, and said she has struggled to place her trust in people since the incident.

Preovolos considered those impacts as aggravating factors in sentencing, but balanced them against several mitigating factors, including that J.S. is a first-time offender who pleaded guilty.

The judge pointed to J.S.’s “service to his country and community” as a former member of the military and a firefighter, and the fact that he has already suffered “collateral consequences” since being caught.

The court heard J.S.'s sexual offence against his teenage stepdaughter cost him his firefighting career, as well as his relationship with his older brothers, and has permanently tarnished his reputation in his community.

Preovolos also credited J.S. for seeking counselling with a clinical psychologist who has experience treating sex offenders, which he began months after the July 2022 incident.

J.S. expressed remorse to the court for his crime, though the Crown argued he had tried to downplay the seriousness of his offence during a risk assessment interview by describing the victim as "older" and "independent."

The judge said the offender's lawyers had offered a "reasonable explanation" for his choice of words.

"He was asked to describe (the victim) and only used the words 'older' and 'independent' to convey that she was mature for her age," Preovolos wrote.

HELPING OFFENDER'S JOB PROSPECTS

In weighing whether a conditional discharge would be appropriate, Preovolos said it could help J.S.'s job prospects should he return to another former career as an electrician, where he "might need to pass a criminal record check to work in certain settings such as government."

The judge described the decision to allow a discharge as difficult, but found that doing so – while imposing appropriate probation conditions – would not undermine the court's goals of denunciation and deterrence.

Preovolos sentenced J.S. to 18 months of probation, during which the offender must remain on good behaviour, avoid contact with his victim, and complete 40 hours of community service.

J.S. must also complete any counselling or education programs ordered by his probation officer, including a Sex Offender Treatment Program, and avoid living under the same roof as anyone under the age of 18 “unless (he has) informed that person’s guardian of (his) conviction.”