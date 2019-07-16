

CTV News Vancouver





A Vancouver Island man who became the first British Columbian to die of a rabies infection since 2003 has been identified as 21-year-old Nick Major.

Family members told CTV News Vancouver Island Major was pulled over at the side of the road on his way back from Tofino in mid-May when he swatted a bat away as it flew towards him.

On Monday, the B.C. government confirmed a man was exposed to the deadly virus after coming into contact with a bat, and developed symptoms six weeks later.

