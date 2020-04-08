VANCOUVER -- A 47-year-old Richmond man who died after testing positive for COVID-19 likely caught the virus while doing his job as a support worker for people with developmental disabilities at Richmond Society for Community Living.

Warlito Valdez was originally from the Philippines but had been living in Canada for three years with his wife Flo, and their four-year-old daughter.

In a telephone conversation with CTV News, Flo said after testing positive for the virus, Valdez was told to self-isolate at home. That is where he died over the weekend.

Flo said her husband worked two jobs to support the family and now she doesn’t know how she will cover the mortgage payments on the family’s Richmond townhouse.

Shannon Crofton, acting executive director of Richmond Society for Community Living, confirmed Valdez worked with the organization.

Citing privacy concerns, she said she couldn’t share any more details than that except to say that her thoughts are with Valdez’s family.