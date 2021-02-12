KAMLOOPS, B.C. -- A British Columbia teenager who suffered a catastrophic brain injury after being beaten by a man with a baseball bat has been awarded nearly $7 million in damages.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Sukhdev Dley says in a ruling posted Thursday that Kristopher Teichrieb must pay for loss of earnings, the cost of future care and other necessities for Jessie Simpson.

In June 2016, Simpson was 18 years old and celebrating his high school graduation when he entered Teichrieb's yard in Kamloops, B.C.

The ruling says the 39-year-old, six-foot-tall, 220-pound Teichrieb attacked the 135-pound Simpson, beating him so severely that a responding police officer described the injuries as the worst he had ever seen.

In finding Simpson has been “robbed of the ability to lead a normal life,” Dley has awarded $3 million for costs of future care and nearly $1.5 million for loss of future earnings but did not assess punitive damages against Teichrieb.

The man pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in late 2018 and is serving a seven-year prison term, which Dley says meets the goals of punishment and deterrence that would otherwise be addressed by an award of punitive damages.