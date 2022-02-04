B.C. man wanted for violent assault arrested a month later

A man who disappeared after being charged in connection with a New Year's Eve assault is back in custody a month after police warned the public to call 911 if they saw him.

Dayton Lloyd McAlpine is charged with assault causing bodily harm following an incident in West Kelowna.

Mounties said the perpetrator of the assault was gone by the time they reached the scene on Cameron Road. They did not say what led them to charge McAlpine in the case.

In an advisory issued in early January, police asked the public for help to find their suspect, but said to call 911 rather than attempt to approach him.

A few days after that, the RCMP said his vehicle had been located in Vernon, but that McAlpine himself was still missing.

According to police, he was found earlier this week in West Kelowna.

West Kelowna RCMP officers from Indigenous Policing Services and the Community Safety Unit worked with Westbank First Nation Law Enforcement officers to bring McAlpine into custody, Mounties said in a news release Friday.

He was arrested without incident on Fox Road Tuesday, and remains in custody.