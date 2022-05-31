B.C. man tries to get sexual assault conviction thrown out because he was not tried in French
Warning: This story contains a description of a sexual assault that readers may find disturbing.
A B.C. man who argued his conviction for sexual assault should be overturned because his right to be tried in French was violated has lost his appeal.
Franck Yvan Tayo Tompouba was found guilty in 2020, the court heard, following a preliminary inquiry and a trial conducted in English. His right to be tried in French was only raised after he was found guilty, the appeal court's decision posted online Tuesday noted.
In 2017, Tayo Tompouba met a woman on the dating app Tinder, according to court documents. After a date where she had several drinks and he remained sober, he sexually assaulted her in a Kamloops hotel room, the judge in his trial determined.
"According to (the victim), after she rolled over and fell asleep she awakened to find Mr. Tayo Tompouba’s penis in her mouth. As she pretended to continue sleeping, he went on to have vaginal intercourse with her. At trial, Mr. Tayo Tompouba agreed that he had vaginal intercourse with H.C., but claimed she was awake and consented to the sexual acts," the original judgment says.
"Mr. Tayo Tompouba believed the complainant was asleep. He continued to have intercourse with her without taking any steps to ascertain her actual, active, ongoing, and conscious consent."
The judge also considered text messages exchanged between the two after the assault in which Tayo Tompuba admitted wrong doing saying "I thought you’d wake up and enjoy it with me" and "I know what I did is wrong and I am sorry."
His 2020 conviction came with a sentence of 90 days in jail, to be served on weekends. That was to be followed by a period of "restrictive probation" including a requirement to stay home between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. for two years.
On appeal, he argued being tried in English meant "he was denied access to the courts in a manner that responded to his identity as a French-speaking resident of British Columbia" and that "the error demonstrates an endemic ignorance of French-language rights in the justice system."
LANGUAGE RIGHTS
The Criminal Code of Canada lays out the right to be tried in either of the country's official languages in Section 530. An application is supposed to be brought "not later than the time of the appearance of the accused at which their trial date is set," the code says.
In considering Tayo Tomboupa's appeal, the court explained the importance of this right.
"Its purpose is to provide equal access to the courts to anglophones and francophones alike. Because language rights are a fundamental tool for the preservation and protection of official language communities, Canadian courts must interpret them purposively, implement them vigilantly and remedy their breach effectively," the ruling says.
"The goal is to ensure the substantive right of all accused to be tried in their official language of choice is fully respected."
Tayo Tomboupa's was born in Cameroon. He moved to Canada in 2013, when he was 18, living in Quebec before moving to British Columbia where he became a permanent resident. "(He) speaks French as his first language. He also speaks English," the court decision says.
When he was arrested four months after the assault, he was advised of his Charter rights. After that he made a statement, also in English, where he "admitted that he had sex with (the victim) when he knew she was asleep," the court heard.
At that point, he was released with a promise to appear in court, a document that included a description of his language rights, written in both English and French.
"If you would like your trial in French, you must apply to the Court before: your trial date is set; at the time of your election; or at the time you are ordered to stand trial," the document said.
Tayo Tomboupa signed the document and never brought an application to be tried in French.
DEFENCE ARGUMENT
Tayo Tomboupa's appeal argued that the conviction should be quashed and the criminal proceedings started over with a new preliminary inquiry in French. Failure to do so, he argued, "would be to his detriment and that of the French-speaking community in British Columbia"
He also argued that he was raising the issue after his conviction only because he was not properly advised of his rights at any point prior.
Although conceding that he received the document advising him of his rights, he argued the trial judge should have made "proactive inquiries" about which official language he wished to be tried in given that he "sometimes struggled for words" during his testimony in English
"According to Mr. Tayo Tompouba, had the judge made such inquiries he would have been bound to remand him for a trial in French given that French is the language in which he would have been best able to testify," the decision reads.
"He asserts that he was not made aware of his … language rights in the courts below, that the provincial court judicial officers, trial judge and his trial counsel all share responsibility for failing to provide him with the required advice and that he should not be held accountable for their failures. He also asserts that we should infer the failures by all of the actors involved in his case reflected a wide-spread lack of concern for official language rights."
In support of this, he said "he sometimes struggled for words while testifying in English."
'I AM NOT PERSUADED'
The appeal court rejected the argument that Tayo Tompouba's language rights were violated, saying in part, the fact that French is his first language does not mean he would have elected for a trial in French. Further, the judge said there was no evidence of a failure to inform him of his rights.
"I am not persuaded by Mr. Tayo Tompouba’s arguments," the decision reads.
The claim that the judge should have made more of an effort to make sure the defendant was aware of his rights was given no weight by the appeal court.
"A trial judge is not obliged to inquire into the accused’s official language of choice unless and until it becomes reasonably apparent in the course of the proceedings that it may be a genuinely live issue," the decision reads, noting Tayo Tompouba’s fluency in both languages, his representation by a lawyer, and the court's view that he – despite his claims -- testified in English with relative ease.
"In these circumstances, I see no error in the trial judge’s failure to inquire of his own motion into whether it was in the interests of justice to remand Mr. Tayo Tompouba to be tried in the French language. He had no reason to make such inquiries, and certainly no duty to do so."
