B.C. man to spend 2.5 years in jail after pleading guilty to having sex with 15-year-old when he was 45

A B.C. man who had a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old when he was three decades her senior has been given a 30-month jail sentence.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Allan Betton delivered his verdict virtually in Vernon last month, four and a half years after Douglas Aeichele first met his victim, who is referred to as “E.G.” throughout the decision.

Aeichele pleaded guilty to two offences related to his eight-month relationship with E.G., which began on July 1, 2018, according to the ruling.

“Mr. Aeichele could not articulate clearly when nor how the relationship became sexual in nature, but acknowledged he was aware the victim was 15 years of age at the time of their sexual relationship,” Betton wrote in his Jan. 10 decision.

The ruling also contains Aeichele’s birth year, 1973, which puts him around age 50.

The ruling does not specify how Aeichele met E.G., but includes text message evidence of him falsely telling her he was 40 years old after she told him she was 15.

A significant number of communications followed, according to the decision, including requests by Aeichele for “sexualized images or photographs” from E.G.

On Aug. 12, after being sent a photograph, Aeichele wrote to E.G., “Sorry lol was hoping for one of you in the mirror looking sexy,” according to court documents.

“It is apparent that Mr. Aeichele did not initiate the Facebook communications or the communications, but certainly proactively pursued them thereafter,” Betton wrote.

The justice included messages E.G. sent to Aeichele, like one in which she wrote “love u baby so muchhhu!!! [sic],” but emphasized that her participation in the relationship shouldn’t distract the court from her victimhood.

“Modern technology has become a tool for offenders to expose the vulnerability of children,” Betton wrote, adding that vulnerability is central to the case at hand.

He referenced an Ontario court decision, which reads: “Adults who see these situations as opportunities to satisfy their own sexual urges are no better or worse than those who take steps to actively seek out their victims.”

Betton also considered a victim impact statement while making his verdict in Aeichele’s sentencing.

“Emotionally, I have really, really bad days when I think of the offender,” E.G. wrote. “It’s hard for me to work, or be around lots of people, especially older men, so I haven’t worked much. I get intense anxiety.”

As part of his sentence, Aeichele is prohibited from making contact with the victim for 10 years.

The decision explains that Aeichele and his wife of 14 years ended their marriage in 2019 because of his relationship with E.G. and the resulting charges.

Details provided by the court include that the pair had a set of twins together, who were around 9 years old when their father first met E.G.

His ex-wife also provided a statement to the court.

“I am in no way minimizing or excusing his behaviour, as it has affected my children and me in so many horrible ways. But he has made many efforts to fix what he has broken,” Chancee Aeichele told the court.

Her ex-husband currently resides in Kamloops and attends Alcoholics Anonymous meetings regularly, the decision explains.

Crown prosecutors had asked for a three year global sentence — six more months than Aeichele will serve concurrently for his two offences.

Aeichele’s sentence includes a 20-year order to comply with the Sex Offender Information Registration Act, as well as a 10-year ban from parks, playgrounds, schools or other locations where youth and children are likely to be present.