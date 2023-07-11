B.C. man thought he won $500, actually won $500K on lottery ticket

A Surrey, B.C. resident mistook a comma for a decimal point when he found out he’d won $500,000 on a Lotto Max ticket.

Cong Pham won the top Extra prize, an add-on game to some lotteries, for the June 27 draw.

“I thought it was $500,” he said in a BCLC release Tuesday. “I was excited to share with my son. I thought it was only $500 and then called my son to verify it was $500,000! I thought it was a decimal point.”

Pham plans on treating his family to a nice vacation with his winnings.

“My head is just blank. I am very happy, grateful and blessed about the win,” he said.

He purchased the winning ticket at PriceSmart Foods on Ackroyd Road in Richmond, according to BCLC.

The lottery corporation says British Columbians have won more than $21 million from the Extra and more than $136 million from the Lotto Max so far this year.

Matching all four Extra numbers gets the top prize of $500,000. The odds of winning that amount are approximately one in 3,764,376, according to BCLC.