

CTV Vancouver





One of the three B.C. men caught on video viciously attacking a man with autism at a Toronto-area bus terminal has been sentenced to time served plus probation.

Ronjot Dhami pleaded guilty to an aggravated assault charge Wednesday in connection with the March 13 incident.

A judge handed him a 12-month jail sentence and two years of probation, but with credit for time served, Dhami will be released from custody immediately.

He turned himself in days after the incident and expressed regret when expressing the courtroom.

"I'm sorry for what I have done," said Dhami, who is from Surrey.

Parmvir Singh Chahil, a 21-year-old from Abbotsford, was charged in connection with the attack, which left the 29-year-old victim with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Chahil's 44-year-old mother and 18-year-old brother are accused of being accessories after the fact.

Jaspaul Uppal, who is also 21, has also been charged in the case.